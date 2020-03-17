Jennifer Lawrence Vulnerable? Intruder EASiLY Enters Home!

The odds were definitely not in favor of "The Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence on Sunday night.

TMZ reported that an intruder walked around inside her Southern California mansion while the actress was at home.

The uninvited guest entered Lawrence's house, who she shares with husband Cooke Maroney, at around 9:15 pm. She did not even have to break in because the house's front door was unlocked.

According to police reports, the 23-year-old super fan of the actress entered their home because she wanted to meet Lawrence.

It was reported that the woman, Chelsea Fraser, was caught by Lawrence's security team before she encountered the actress, neutralizing the situation.

It was unclear if Jennifer Lawrence's husband was there when it happened. The woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespass, according to TMZ.

The "X-Men" actress brought her Beverly Hills home from Jessica Simpson in 2014 for almost $8 million. The 5,500 square-foot mansion boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It has marble countertops and floors, a winding staircase, a walk-in-closet, a swimming pool, and a floral courtyard.

Moving to LA Permanently?

According to real estate websites, Lawrence's abode is behind a guarded gate.

But it looks like Jennifer Lawrence will now start to invest in state-of-the-art security gadgets because early last week, the Academy-Award winning actress has found a buyer for her New York City penthouse after seven months on the market.

The actress paid $15.6 million for her Upper East Side penthouse in 2016, but she sold it recently for $12 million.

The home is a two-story, 4,000 square-feet apartment that has a master suite, dressing room, terrace, and even has a "private park in the sky."

More Projects

It is worth noting though that Jennifer Lawrence will be making more money because of two major projects for this year.

She is set to star in two movies, her first two films since marrying her gallerist partner in October 2019. J.Law returns to acting after taking a brief break from Hollywood for the past couple of years.

Lawrence last starred in the spy thriller "Red Sparrow" in 2018. She is now slated to star in the movie "Don't Look Up," which is a Netflix film from Adam McKay. Lawrence is set to lead the film as an astronomer.

The dark comedy and apocalyptic film has been given a 2020 release date.

According to Deadline, McKay said, "I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call a 'dynamite act.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Meanwhile, "Red White and Water" is Lawrence's upcoming drama with Bryan Tyree Henry. It is about a soldier coming home after enduring a traumatic brain injury.

