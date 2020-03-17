Olivia Culpo Declares War to Coronavirus -- But BF Wins the Internet!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as pandemic and was described as a global health crisis.

This has pushed health officials to urge the public to avoid non-essential trips and to stay indoors.

While most of the people binge-watch on Netflix or do grocery runs, 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo took this as the opportunity to do some spring cleaning and ordered her family to participate while quarantined amid the COVID-19 scare.

Olivia Culpo Declares War on Filth

The Instagram video started with the 27-year-old social media personality saying: "Don't want to see this. Don't want to see this. Don't want to see this," while throwing empty boxes on the floor.

Captioned as "On today's episode of 'My Family is Stuck in the House With Me," Olivia was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jogger pants and white sneaks while holding a Lysol spray bottle in hand.

She then made the announcement declaring war on "filth."

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a quarantine. There's no reason [for] there should to be a mess. ... This is called cleaning. We have nothing to do, except to sit in each other's filth. We should all come together and make it an activity."

Sophia Culpo, Olivia's sister, was spotted rolling her eyes as Olivia continued her announcement. Her boyfriend, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey had a poker face reaction while Olivia whined about keeping the house clean.

With almost 500,000 views, fans noticed McCaffrey's surprised reaction as he looked up from his phone to see his girlfriend declaring martial law on her.

One online user responded to Olivia's post and said "The look on @christianmccaffrey face is "what have I gotten myself into?"

"Run Christian RUN!" commented by user @stevehap.

Hollywood Stars Urge Fans to Self-Quarantine

Aside from former Miss Rhode Island USA winner, other Hollywood A-listers also did their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift encourages her fans to self-isolate and to take things seriously.

"I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually, truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter also urges the public to make social sacrifices to help keep those more susceptible people safe.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to appeal to her followers to stay inside and practice social distancing.

"I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on please don't turn a blind eye."

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker shared in her Instagram a black and white photo of her and her two dogs as she imposed self-quarantine.

"Social distancing with a few exceptions," she wrote.

The 27-year-old pop star encouraged everyone to be a little more thoughtful and to avoid panic buying.

As of now, the reported cases have reached more than 180,000 worldwide and affecting 162 countries.

