Harry Styles Inspired By a Fish to Write a Song? Kidding!

Harry Styles was recently in the NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert," and many are saying it is the distraction everybody in the world needs.

Apart from having a couple of secret sets in the past, the 26-year-old performed some of his best "Fine Line" album songs -- songs that many have not heard him sing live.

Taylor Swift and Lizzo have all appeared at NPR's offices in the past to perform behind tiny desks, hence the name.





Watch him perform at the Tiny Desk Harry Styles has proven to be an artist who takes his songcraft seriously, subverting expectations of what a pop star can and should sound like in 2020.Watch him perform at the Tiny Desk https://t.co/7UNbNyu25P — NPR (@NPR) March 16, 2020

Wearing a cashmere Gucci sweater, Harry opened his set with an acoustic rendition of "Cherry."

Though he did not explain what this song meant or who the song is for unlike for the other songs he sang on the show, fans of the former One Direction band member know it is about his relationship with French-American model Camille Rowe.

Once that song was done, Styles made a shout out to a group of giggling women saying, "I have to come into NPR more often. It's nice here."

After the mellow-dramatic song, the singer-songwriter launched into an uplifting cover of his fruit-themed song, "Watermelon Sugar."

According to the singer, the song was one of the longest its ever taken him to finish a song. He started writing it in 2017 and the song is about "that initial euphoria of when you start seeing someone, you start sleeping with someone, or just being around someone and you have that kind of excitement."

Harry Styles gave credit to his guitarist and collaborator Mitchell Rowland that the song "To Be So Lonely" was written by him.

He also joked about the embarrassing moment that comes with the song when he performs it lives, saying, "The shame is when I sing the line about me being an arrogant son-of-a-b**** it seems to be the one that people sing the loudest, but it is what it is."

The down-to-earth star then joked about the subject matter of his popular song, "Adore You," which famously features a giant fish in the music video.

When the song was about to be introduced, he said, "The song I'm going to play, it's called 'Adore You.' It's about a fish. I just had this fish, and I just really liked it. That's the whole story behind it," Styles quipped and the live audience burst into laughter.

But as per the "Falling" hitmaker, the song is basically similar and in the baseline of "Watermelon Sugar," which is just being about that initial excitement of meeting someone.

"Adore You" is the only song he performed on the "Tiny Desk" series that has a music video.

As of writing, the song has over 24.8 million YouTube views since it was released in December.

In another interview, Harry Styles opened up about the meaning behind the emotional lyrics for his song "Falling."

The ballad was performed at the 2020 Brits and even has a piece of powerful music to go with the emotional song.

Fans speculate that the song could be about Rowe as well, but Styles said it's about a time in a person's life when they feel like falling into a dark place.

"It's a place that you recognize as a low for you. You feel yourself falling back into that down period, I guess and being sad about what you lost."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles