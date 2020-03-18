Goodbye, New England! Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Decision to Leave Patriots

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, finally reacted after her husband announced his departure from New England Patriots.

On Tuesday morning, Brady dropped the bombshell news on his Twitter and Instagram about his decision to quit as a member of Patriots after 20 years.

"I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams, and winning for our city means more than you will ever know," he said. "I have been so blessed to share them with you all."

The 42-year-old quarterback, who served and dedicated his life by joining the team in 2000, added that he always represented the people "in the best and most honorable way."

He received a lot of comments from other athletes and celebrities, but his wife's touching message became the most important one.

The 39-year-old model left a comment on the post that also expressed her gratitude toward the Patriots and their fans.

"Te Amo. So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years," Bundchen said. She added a red heart emoji and praying hands emoji on her reply.

As previously reported by Hollywood Life, a source said that the model wants to support her husband on his free agency decision.

"All she ever wants for him to be happy," the insider said. "She will support him no matter what decision he makes."

Throughout his two-decade appearance with the Patriots, Brady led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and brought home six triumphs.

Happy, Supportive Wife

The words of appreciation came after she wrote an inspirational post on March 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She told her followers that they cannot let fear or anxiety take over their minds since the stress they got lowers their immune systems.

"We have to try to remain calm, positive, and continue to support each other," Bundchen said hours before Brady announced that will not be returning to the New England Patriots next year.

Aside from his wife, Brady knew that his parents are also supportive of him.

In his interview with ESPN, the football quarterback revealed that when he was still in the most challenging days of his sports career, his parents felt the same, as well.

So when the Patriots called him and accepted him to be part of the team, his parents were so excited, too, as he told them that he no longer needed to be an insurance salesman anymore.

Fans, Celebrities Showed Support, Too

Brady appeared to have touched a lot of people's lives that even after he announced that he will be quitting from his team, he still received love and support from A-list athletes and long-existing fans.

The 35-year-old NBA Superstar Lebron James said, "Earned Not Given!! Congrats Champ and looking forward to the next chapter at hand!"

"Spoken like a true & grateful leader. Hate to see you leave, but support you wherever you go, brother," Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Even the former professional footballer, David Beckham, uplifted and cheered him up and told Brady that his journey will continue outside the Patriots.

