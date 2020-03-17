Vanessa Hudgens Lambasted for Insensitive Coronavirus Comment

Most Hollywood celebrities are using their social media platforms to urge the public to do its part to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and five-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish have encouraged their fans to stay indoors and avoid non-essential trips or gatherings.

Vanessa Hudgen's Insensitive Remarks About Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the "Highschool Musical" star, Vanessa Hudgens was put in the hot water after fans slammed her for making insensitive comments about the ongoing outbreak.

In her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old actress fielded a Q&A on Monday, March 16, and responded to a question about the outbreak lasting into the summer.

"Yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bulls-t. I'm sorry," Hudgens said to the camera. "It's a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it ... yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?" the actress replied.

Her comments instantly went viral as fans slammed her for being tone-deaf and insensitive in the middle of a worldwide health crisis.

"This just reeks of privilege. my god. When she says 'people are going to die' she knows she has the access and resources to make sure none of HER people die. What a dreadful person," @FreshWithDept posted on Twitter.

"Vanessa Hudgens on IG complaining about Coachella getting canceled & saying why does it matter this virus will kill people while Ashley Tisdale is on IG making quarantine dance videos proves what we've always known: Sharpay was the true protagonist/hero of the high school musical," @queerelladevil referring on Hudgens and Tisdale's "Highschool Musical" hit series.

The Disney alum addressed her 38 million Instagram followers and explained that her response was "taken out of context."

Following this, the "Princess Switch" star released an apology statement and admitted that what she did was insensitive, especially during this time.

"This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," Hudgens added.

Hollywood Celebrities Gained Backlash From Public

Aside from the "Spring Breakers" actress, some celebrities are biting their tongue after being lambasted by the public because of inappropriate comments about the ongoing pandemic.

First on the list is the actress turned entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, who took to the company's Instagram account, Goop, to take a selfie donning her $450 skirt and a $425 pair of sneakers.

Goop immediately deleted the post and replaced it with a more relatable content like wellness and health content.

TV personality and author Chrissy Teigen admitted that she did tweet about ordering soup across the country despite people panicking and hoarding stuff.

"This is not an ad but if you're holed up at home, ordering America's best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!" the cookbook founder wrote. "Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself," she posted via Twitter.

She later apologized and said that she "did not mean to sound like she didn't care" about the ongoing health crisis.

Reality star Scheana Shay also received a backlash after mentioning that she refused to self-isolate despite health officials' plea to avoid the spread of the virus.

