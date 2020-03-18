[VIDEO] Coronavirus Quarantine Reunites 'High School Musical' Stars in TikTok Video

The entire Los Angeles is on lockdown, and people are advised to stay at home and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to avoid getting and spreading the deadly coronavirus.

Just like in other states, non-essential businesses are closed, and recreations like malling, concerts, and gathering are strictly discouraged. So to kill the boredom of being locked up at home, people resort to home activities like decluttering, cleaning the house, cooking, binge-watching, and more.

One of the most popular boredom killers nowadays is the use of TikTok -- a video sharing app where users get to create a short lip-sync, comedy, and dance clips, which can be personalized through fun filters and effects.

People of all ages and all walks of life now use TikTok to have fun and at least forget about the bad vibes brought by the global pandemic. One of the many celebrities who recently went on TikTok while in self-quarantine is "High School Musical" alum, Ashley Tisdale.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute TikTok video that she made while observing home quarantine.

"If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine, try this," Ashley wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Hopefully, this will brighten your day a little!" she added.

In the video, Ashley could be seen wearing tie-dye coordinates while sporting a messy hair bun. She danced to the tune of "We're All In This Together," - a very popular song back in the early 2000s from a blockbuster movie where Ashley is one of the lead stars.

Ashley had her breakout role as Sharpay Evans in the said Disney Channel film back in 2006.

In her TikTok video, Ashley grooved to the original steps popularized by the "High School Musical" gang composed of Ashley, Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zac Efron.

Fans are quick to revive their HSM heart with Ashley's TikTok video, which now got 5.5 million views on Instagram.

Sharpay X Gabriella

Not long after Ashley posted her video, her HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens took it as an opportunity to get virtually reunited together by making a split TikTok video of the same song.

While Ashley opted to dance to every teenager's anthem back in 2006, the 31-year-old Vanessa took a more adult approach in her TikTok version. She was donning a retro-glam look with voluminous curly hair and lowkey smokey-eye makeup.

In her video, Vanessa, who played the role of Gabriella Montez in HSM, sat at her counter, popped a wine cork, and poured herself a glass of red wine while singing to the film's hit song.

"Well. It's come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale," Vanessa wrote on the caption.





The HSM alum also informed her followers about her newly created TikTok account.

With Vanessa's 7.8 million views on the said video, it is safe to say that fans were ecstatic to see the co-stars being reunited even in just a TikTok clip.

Ashely was also delighted with the duet and shared Vanessa's version on her Instagram story and said: "Gabriella went dark, lol."

