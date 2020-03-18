Jared Leto Gets SHOCK of a Lifetime Over Coronavirus Pandemic -- Here's Why

While the whole world is in deep chaos with the ongoing coronavirus which has caused global anxiety, Jared Leto was in total silent retreat for more than a week.

The "Suicide Squad" star was shocked to have emerged into a world of a pandemic.

Jared Leto Clueless About Coronavirus Pandemic

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

The 48-year-old actor also mentioned that he felt like he is in a "different world" and was "mind blown" with all the major changes in people's daily lives.

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind-blowing to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on," Leto wrote.

On the other hand, Leto encouraged the public to "stay safe and stay indoors," as strictly implemented by health officials.

Celebrities and Athletes Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 has affected different sectors, and even the entertainment industry has not been spared by this outbreak.

Movies and show production has been canceled or postponed, theaters were shut down, and celebrities are undergoing self-isolation.

One of the first Hollywood celebrities who were diagnosed with coronavirus was actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks along with his wife Rita Wilson during his shoot in Australia.

Fortunately, it was reported that the couple was already released from the hospital and will be returning to their rental home in Australia to continue their self-quarantine.

In his recent update, Hanks said that although they are in much stable condition, they still feel generally sick.

Aside from the couple, Idris Elba also tested positive for COVID-19.

The British actor took to social media his announcement and assured fans that he is under self-isolation.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic," Elba wrote on Twitter.

Although he shows no symptoms like fever and muscle plains, Idris urged people to be diligent in handwashing --especially asymptomatic people like himself -- and to practice social distancing.

In the world of sports, Kevin Durant was the most recent player from the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Aside from the 31-year-old NBA star player, three other members from the same team were diagnosed with coronavirus while Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz were diagnosed to be infected by COVID-19 in recent days.

Currently, the reported cases for the pandemic virus has reached 198,000 and has affected 166 countries.

Health officials are encouraging the public to observe proper hygiene and to do their part to contain the spread of the virus.

