Royal Goodbye: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Unexpected Message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Before Megxit

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to step down from their roles as senior royals, it was reported that the Queen's door is always open for them if ever they want to return.

A friend of the couple told People Magazine that the Sussexes, together with their son Archie Harrison, are much-loved members of the royal family.

The friend added, "That stuff runs deep."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that "Harry is also a much-loved grandson who the Queen has always doted on. She made it clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds."

Recently, Her Majesty invited the Duke and Duchess to a church service while they were still in the U.K. attending their final rounds of royal engagements.

It was actually the Queen extending an olive branch to her grandson after being frustrated with their decision to move to North America with his family.

A source told People that asking the couple to join her was meant to communicate the Queen's belief that Prince Harry's family was still very much part of her family.

"It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other," the source pointed out.

A Grandmother's Love

The head of the monarchy has also made it clear what Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie's position is -- and that they will always be members of her family.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across the country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the Queen said in her statement following the Sussexes' decision last January.

Queen Elizabeth II added that the entire royal family hopes that their agreement will allow the Prince and her former actress wife to start building a happy and peaceful life.

Royals No More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal duties will end officially on March 31. They moved to Canada early this year in an effort to start a new and more quiet life.

Though it has not been easy for the couple, their friend said that there is an element of working things through between Prince Harry, Meghan, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family.

The report follows another report that said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hurt by how the crown negotiated with them regarding their royal duties. According to an insider, the royal family has tried to make it as "collaborative" and "loving" as possible as they get a fresh start.

Another insider insisted that the couple is going out of their way to let everyone know that they are not abandoning anyone.

"There is a lot of goodwill," said the insider.

However, the couple will no longer formally represent the Queen, which means no more tours or official duties on behalf of the Queen for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Aside from that, the parents-of-one will no longer use their His/Her Royal Highness titles as they forge their new independent life.

Even with so many changes in the royal family though, Prince Harry remains the sixth in line to the throne by official order, according to the British rules of succession.

