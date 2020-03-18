Kardashians Skip Important Event to Take Social Distancing Seriously

Rob Kardashian turned 33 on Tuesday, but there was no big event to celebrate it. The famous family of the Kardashian-Jenner decided to postpone the party for they are taking the mandate of "social distancing" seriously.

A Belated Happy Birthday

As much as he wants to be with his family and friends to celebrate his birthday, Rob Kardashian had to put his plans on hold at least until the coronavirus protocol is lifted.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star turned 33 on Tuesday, but he was not able to celebrate with the entire family. Most of them are taking all precautionary measures to ensure their safety and health. The government has recommended practicing social distancing, especially in public places.

"Rob's birthday party is postponed at a later time. The family is taking social distancing very seriously," a source told PEOPLE about the Kardashians and the Jenners.

When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic last week by the World Health Organization (WHO), the members of this famous family -- including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner -- took it upon themselves to keep their distance from very large crowds. In fact, they have largely stayed indoors and maintained that safe distance from each other.

"No one in the family is socializing as they used to before the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone is just hanging out in their own houses," the source close to the Kardashians said.

According to the source, Rob is currently living with his mom Kris Jenner. Although the source did not confirm who Rob was with when he celebrated his birthday, the source revealed that the reality star was not with his daughter Dream Kardashian to celebrate the special occasion. The young girl was with her mother Blac Chyna.

Although the sisters are known to be close and spend a lot of time together, the source said that the playdates and family get-togethers have been canceled at the moment. They are keeping everyone apart and that is just for the better.

An Update on the Coronavirus Outbreak

In a news story on Monday, the administration of Donald Trump, in conjunction with all the federal health officials, announced that they will be implementing stricter guidelines to keep the people in their homes. The goal is to slow down the spread of the virus and prevent more people from contracting it.

COVID-19 more popularly known as the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China in December. It has since spread across the globe. Many people from different nations have tested positive for the coronavirus and the governments are doing their best to have it controlled. The number of patients are growing by the minute and the death toll is increasing too.

While most people experience flu-like symptoms that are either mild or moderate, a fraction of those infected do not show any signs or symptoms, which makes it even more challenging to contain. Patients from the older age group suffer more severe complications, especially those with pre-existing conditions are at heightened risk.

Everyone is trying their best to keep their families together at this difficult time. And as the Kardashian-Jenner family exemplified, it might be best to keep the social distance even at this time.

