Gisele Bundchen Has Something Powerful To Say In This Coronavirus Crisis

Model and Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a motivational message with her fans on social media, urging them to show community spirit as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

But it is not before frolicking on a beach in Costa Rica.

Gisele, along with other public figures along with the world, send out their good wishes in the midst of the health crisis.

Bundchen posted in both English and her native language, Portuguese, and was accompanied by a beautiful photo of the sunset.

On the Coronavirus that has put cities around the world on lockdown, Bundchen said that what is happening right now is "the ultimate reminder" that we are all connected to each other and what we choose to do is "going to affect us all."

In recent weeks, there have been growing concerns of the coronavirus which have led recommendations that citizens work from home to prevent the rapid spread of the illness.

The former Victoria's Secret model is among a multitude of celebrities that are practicing the art of social distancing.

She added, "For this moment of crisis, we need to understand the importance of physical distance. We need to protect each other so we don't get sick and can all stay well together."

Bundchen urged that whether you are young or healthy, everybody should follow the recommended protocols and precautions to save the lives of so many people -- particularly the elderly and sick.

Gisele Bundchen also encouraged her followers to act in solitary and to act in "the best interest" of everyone.

For those feeling anxious, Mrs. Brady said not to let anxiety and fear consume the mind because these feelings only generate stress, which in return could compromise the immune system and its ability to fight infections and viruses.

The supermodel also thanked the frontline healthcare workers who are in the middle of the fight against the virus, saying that "we are all in this together" and that individuals around the world should "remain calm, positive and continue to support each other."

Gisele, Tom Leaving New England

Recently, Gisele's husband Tom Brady announced that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots next year.

While her post was not especially about Brady's big decision, many Patriots fans can find comfort in her words.

The quarterback announced his decision to leave the Pats on Tuesday morning after 20 years.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and I am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments," said Brady.

"I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each other and every one of you and to have the memories we have created together."

Being in New England, Tom Brady led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and won six of them. His wife was there by his side since they got together in 2007.

It was reported that the mother-of-four has been supporting her husband as he continues with his career.

Gisele Bundchen has also commented on her husband leaving the team, saying that she is thankful for the experiences and friendship the couple had in the past few years.

