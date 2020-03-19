Royal Problem: Camilla Causing MAJOR Headaches for the Monarchy With THIS!

Prince Charles is the longest heir-in-waiting to the throne. He has been waiting for more than 60 years to become king.

Once he does become the king, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will unfortunately not become queen and will receive the title of Princess Consort instead

According to royal expert Angela Mollard, after marrying in 2005, it left "some bubbling" what could be Camilla's title when Prince Charles becomes king since she does not want to be called queen.

"There was always the directive that she would be Princess Consort and apparently, she has no desire to be anything more than Princess Consort," Mollard said.

While Camilla is happy with just that, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Prince Charles is upset because he wanted her to be queen because the Duchess of Cornwall has been popular in the polls for her charitable works.

Fitzwilliams explained, "Charles may well be disappointed. He did indicate that she might take the title of Queen Consort."

In a report by Express last month, Victoria Arbiter spoke to the publication explaining that it is highly likely for Prince Charles to insist on his wife to adopt the rightful title.

"'Princess Consort' remains the official palace line, but when the day finally dawns, I suspect Charles will insist his wife adopt her rightful title," Arbiter said. She added that for Camilla to accept anything less would mean to admit fault.

As of late, there is no word as to when the Prince of Wales will ascend the throne.

His coronation will most likely take place after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away because she will never abdicate.

Coronavirus Preparations

The Queen has recently canceled her engagements and will be moving to Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic while other royals are also taking precautions.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the 93-year-old head of monarchy would be leaving London earlier than planned.

The statement said that she would be heading to Windsor Castle on Thursday and will be staying there beyond Easter.

However, they did not mention if Queen Elizabeth II will be staying there until her 94th birthday which is on April 21.

The Queen's temporary exit came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people in high-risk categories, including those over the age of 70, to limit their interactions with friends and family in the coming weeks to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson also said that COVID-19 is spreading faster in London than anywhere else in the U.K.

Buckingham Palace explained that the changes to Queen Elizabeth II's schedule were made as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.

She isn't the only one taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Prince Charles and Camilla, who are both over 70, cancelled their Cyprus and Jordan tour that was set to begin last Tuesday.

