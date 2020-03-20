Embarrassing? Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Could Be SHATTERED!

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up some of their final royal engagements before they officially step down as senior members of the family on March 31st.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell announcement last January, they made it clear that they wanted to lead an independent life or become financially independent from the royal family. It means that since they will no longer be considered as working royals, they will not be able to receive an allowance from the monarchy.

Because of this, people were left wondering how Meghan and Harry will be able to sustain their lifestyle, considering that Harry has not had an official job in his life, and Meghan has retired from her acting career after getting engaged to the prince in 2017.

However, rumor has it that the 38-year-old Duchess is eager to revive her acting career and is even looking forward to land a role in a blockbuster superhero film. If this is true, Meghan can surely earn a fortune from her talent fee, given the fact that her celebrity status doubles big time after marrying into the British royal family.

But a brand an reputation expert believes that Meghan's Hollywood dreams will only be shattered, as it will only do more harm than good not just to her but the rest of the royal family in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Express, Reputation Management Consultant chairman Eric Schiffer said that Meghan would only cause a massive embarrassment to the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II when she returns to acting.

Schiffer believes that Hollywood will "chew and ditch" Meghan the way she got rid of the royal family.

"Meghan will pursue acting, causing immense embarrassment for the Royal family and drive more public backlash," the brand expert said.

"Hollywood, in the end, will dump Meghan and chew her out the way she and Buckingham Palace ditched each other."

Earlier this week, Meghan's estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. also confessed that he is not a fan of Meghan's acting. Although she thinks people will see Meghan's shows, if the Duchess will return to acting, Tom Jr still does not consider her as an A-list actress.

"I say this gingerly here, I guess, she's not an A-list actress. She was a character in a series on cable," Tom said.

He added that he was only able to watch one or two episodes of the legal drama "Suits," where Meghan's acting career rose.

Meghan's Entertainment Career

Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan has established her career in the entertainment industry. In 2004, Meghan made her first on-screen debut on a soap opera called "General Hospital" and played a small role as a nurse.

It was followed up by several roles from TV shows and movies like "Century City," "The War at Home," "CSI: New York," "Get Him to the Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses."

In mid-2006 to 2007, Meghan also served as a "briefcase girl" for the US version of the game show, "Deal or No Deal."

Meghan rose to fame when she joined the hit series "Suits" in 2011. She played the role of Rachel Zane from the show's first seven seasons.

