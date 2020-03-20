Pregnant Amanda Bynes Could Lose Custody Over Her Baby -- Here's Why

Beleaguered 90s child star Amanda Bynes has been making the headlines in quite a disastrous way.

After her engagement announcement, split, and pregnancy news, the "She's the Man" star is facing custody concern with her unborn child.

As first reported by TMZ, the actress might have to give up her custody with her child while her father Rick Bynes and current boyfriend, Paul Michael will have to share the supervision of the baby.

The reason that her dad wanted him to get custody instead of her daughter is that the actress is still under his conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes' Battle with Mental Health

The Nickelodeon alum is about six weeks pregnant and currently seeking treatment for her "ongoing mental health issues."

David Esquibias, Amanda's attorney, mentioned that it was the actress' decision to enter the facility and debunked reports saying she is "suffering from drug or alcohol addiction."

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better," the lawyer said.

Teen Star's Public Meltdown

To recall, the former teen star announced via her Twitter that she was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression.

Before her confession, the troubled actress was put on the hot seat after posting numerous twitter attacks lashing out at her family members and other celebrities. This includes music icon Rihanna after calling her "not pretty enough," as well as former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen whom she called "old ugly model."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the former teen star is pregnant with her first child from her beau, Paul Michael.

Pregnancy Announcement

The "What a Girl Wants" star made the announcement over her Instagram, where she shared a picture of ultrasound with her name on it.

"Baby on Board!" she wrote on her post.

Her pregnancy news came after a reported split from her fiancé. The report said that the couple will not be able to continue with the engagement because Bynes' mom, Lynn Organ, was against it.

A source told E! News that "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship."

Her mother is said to be the one managing the actress' legal and financial affairs.

Amanda Bynes Together Again with Baby Daddy Paul Michael

Obviously, the 33-year-old actress and Michael were back again after she shared a cozy snap together with her beau.

Bynes took to Instagram the photo and captioned "My love" where she was seen wearing an olive green sweater while donning her jet black locks. Her 28-year-old boyfriend wore a grey plaid top with a matching hat from the brand Lowrider.

Before the rumored split, the actress was ordered by the court to enter a psychiatric facility as part of her conservatorship case. However, Bynes neglected to show up and check into the facility.

This has reportedly what triggered the end of her engagement to her fiance.

