Royal Pain: Prince Harry Feeling ‘Helpless,’ Regretting Leaving Queen

Buckingham Palace has announced the cancelation for this year's garden parties amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Following this, royal events such as the upcoming wedding of Princess Beatrice and fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been postponed due to the outbreak.

Queen Elizabeth II Moves to Windsor Castle Over Virus Threats

As for safety precaution, Her Majesty the Queen has left her official London residence and moved to Windsor Castle-a week earlier than scheduled.

The 93-year-old head of the monarchy will remain in her Windsor residence beyond the Easter period.

In a statement released by the palace, the changes were described as "a sensible precaution" with the ongoing coronavirus scare.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and government, several public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the queen, and other members of the royal family, in the coming months will be canceled or postponed."

Prince Harry Feels "Helpless" for Being Away with the Queen

As for the other royals, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undergoing self-isolation in their £11m Vancouver Island mansion in Canada together with their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

And since Prince Harry is starting their new life away from the British monarchy, he can't help but feel worried about the Queen's health during this global crisis.

The report says that the 35-year-old duke feels "helpless" that he is so far away from his family in Britain.

With this, Prince Harry has urged his grandmother the Queen to "stay safe" and "take extra precautions" as the pandemic virus continues to spread across the UK.

Per the Daily Mail, the Sussexes are in constant communication with their family amid the chaos.

"Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions," a source told the British news outlet.

Moreover, it was also reported that Meghan orders her staff to follow extreme hygiene protocol, including wearing latex gloves at all times to protect her family from COVID-19.

"Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum," the insider also added.

Prince George and Prince Charlotte Transitions to "Virtual Learning"

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 cases have ballooned to 2,626 following 104 deaths, this has encouraged different institutions to create alternatives to serve the public.

Thomas's Battersea, one of the leading private schools in London, has decided to switch to remote learning.

This means the royal great-grandkids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are to be home-schooled as fears regarding coronavirus continue to intensify in Britain.

A spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools also mentioned that the said transition will help the kids to continue their education even during the ongoing health crisis.

Some countries have imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, this includes China, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

