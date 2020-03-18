Amanda Bynes Pregnant: Truth or Delusional?

Amanda Bynes just said she is pregnant on Instagram. If there is anything that makes something official these days, it is posting it on social media. However, since this is Bynes, who had some weird posts in the past, some people were immediately skeptical. The fact that she deleted the post after had people bewildered as well. Is she pregnant or not? Was she delusional? Was she pulling a prank?

Is she telling the truth but thought it premature to share it just yet?

Is Amanda Bynes Really Pregnant?

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old announced that she is finally expecting her first child. It was not an ordinary post, too, because it came with a picture of ultrasound with her name on it. The caption? "Baby on Board!" By that post alone, one can say Bynes is officially a mommy-to-be!

And yet, she deleted the photo. Now there are doubts and questions. Is she really pregnant?

Moreover, some people cannot help how true the news is, given she and her fiancé are not necessarily in stable terms. News of Bynes' pregnancy came after she split from fiancé Paul Michael. According to E! News, the two cannot continue with the engagement because Bynes' mom would not allow it. The mother is said to be still the one managing the actress' legal and financial affairs.

However, just a day after, the "She's The Man" actress shared a photo of herself and Michael cuddling.

Is this a sign that no, it is not possible that she's pregnant?

Or yes, she must be! Because why would they get back together so quickly? Did Michael found out he's going to be a daddy already?

Yes, Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant, Deleted Post or Not

A source, however, did confirm the news to US Weekly that the "Easy A" actress is indeed, pregnant. "Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy."

Apart from this source, Michael gave his confirmation too. According to Page Six, Michael goes by the handle, "tatted818heavy" and shared the same photo that Bynes deleted. He captioned this with "Baby in the Making."

If that is the case, then she deserves all the congratulations, and best wishes in the world, especially since being pregnant now amidst the coronavirus pandemic can be an extra worrying experience.

Bynes and Michael got engaged back on Valentine's Day this year. It was also Bynes who made the announcement. Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote on Instagram.

Not only that, she also shared a video of her fiancé, to introduce him to her fans. "Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. He's also the best person on the face of the Earth," she said in the video.

Michael never denied that this is true. In fact, he told In Touch that the engagement is real as it can be. He said he loves her and she is her best friend.

He also spoke with Page Six in the past to say their breakup was not even real. Instead, their social media pages were merely hacked. He said Bynes is fine, except the fact that she's still suffering from anxiety and trauma.

