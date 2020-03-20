Meghan Markle Perfect For Prince Harry Compared To All Ex-Girlfriends Because of This!

The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle was nothing less than spectacular. Everyone was in awe of their union, even giving people a sense of optimism and hope about what the couple may achieve together.

Two years into the marriage, however, the couple decided it was time to let go of their royal life and moved on.

Everyone is blaming Meghan for "Megxit," and as the end of their royal term nears, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams could not help but worry about what the royal family is about to lose.

How will Harry and Meghan's exit impact the royal court?

The Perfect Choice

Prince Harry had different girlfriends in the past, but none of them was perfect for him until Meghan came along. A B-list actress in Hollywood has made the prince fall in love with her. In an instant, Meghan became the envy of most women who dreamt of becoming royalty.

However, experts believe that Meghan's entry into the royal family was more beneficial for the royals than for her. She made history the day she married Prince Harry, becoming the first biracial member of the royal family which makes a whole lot of difference.

"She made monarchy more accessible to the wider scope of the Commonwealth," Fitzwilliams claimed.

"She is a biracial divorce and a charitable activist who championed women's empowerment and equality. She had an enormous appeal to the young," Fitzwilliams added.

The royal commentator also noted that more than 60% of the Commonwealth are under 30 and most of them are people of color. With Meghan in the royal family, they can now see that the monarchy is diverse and is representative of Britain and the wider Commonwealth.

The power of the monarchy is strengthened because of Meghan's presence. And now that the final week of Meghan and Harry being royals is fast approaching, Fitzwilliams could not help but worry. He wonders if the royal family realizes the impact of "Megxit" as a whole.

Markle was the ideal partner for Prince Harry. She was an actress, an activist, and a fashion icon all rolled into one.

Meghan's Articularcy Is Her Strength

Meghan Markle is the ideal wife to her charming prince. In her speech during the women's rights at the UN Women Conference, Meghan evidently showed her vision to promote womanhood. At 11, she already found her voice that spoke against sexism.

Dspite being a B-list celebrity in Hollywood when Prince Harry met her, Meghan never shied away from red carpet events and other social gatherings. Everyone hoped she would be able to take all the criticism as well as the pressures that come with the royal life.

"If only she was able to keep up with the stress brought about by the British Press or the criticism of everything by almost everyone, she would have been the perfect partner for Prince Harry," Fitzwilliams said.

The former girlfriends of the prince could not cope with the demands of the limelight. "But everyone thought Meghan could," he added.

Although a lot of people say that their "independence" from the royal family has caused the couple to lose a lot, Fitzwilliams hopes that the royals would be able to reflect on what they could lose when Meghan and Harry cease to be royals by the end of this month.

