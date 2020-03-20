Oh No! Andy Cohen's Talk Show On Hiatus Because Of THIS!

Andy Cohen came out to admit that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His admission came with a warning to everyone else who does not have it.

"Stay at home," Cohen said. He also urged his fans to practice social distancing, as it is indeed the key to keeping this virus from mutating and from spreading from host to host.

Indefinitely Suspended

On Friday, it was revealed that the "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" will be on hiatus while the host recovers from the novel coronavirus. In its previous announcement, Bravo has agreed to film the show without an audience.

In their effort to be one with the government to prevent the spread of the virus, the show will not allow anyone to be in the studio while they are filming. It is also in their great desire to continue providing entertainment to everyone -- particularly now that people are spending more time at home due to the community quarantine.

"As much as I feel I could do what I want to do, I do not think I could do that for now," Cohen said on Instagram. The host also revealed that he also thought of filming "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" while on quarantine at home, but he decided to put a pin on that for now so that he could focus on recuperating.

His immediate recovery will help bring back the show on-air sooner than expected. At the moment, the host is focused on getting better so he could get back on his feet fast.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us," the host continued. He then urged everyone to stay at home and take care of themselves by eating right and being healthy.

Filming Without An Audience

Earlier on Friday, the production team of the show announced that new episodes of "WWHL" would start airing on Sunday. The show was dubbed as WWHL @ Home, as it was slated to air live from Andy Cohen's apartment in New York City.

The show also planned to invite guests, including Nene Leaks, Ramona Singer and Jerry O'Connell. All of them would be joining Andy via video chat.

"Just when we thought our show could not get any low tech, we're all homebound," Cohen said in a statement on Instagram. He also promised that the "kiki from the couch" would include "show and tell surprises" from home.

Cohen honestly said that he was not sure how things would play out, but he knows that it will be fun.

On Monday, in an episode of SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live, the host revealed that he is practicing social distancing in his New York City apartment with his one-year-old son.

"I'm not letting anyone into my home. Friends are not welcome to come over," said Cohen who hosted the first episode of his show at home. He is confident that with his nanny, his son and a food supply good for two weeks, they would be able to surpass everything.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached more than 15,000 in the United States alone, with a recorded number of 202 deaths.

