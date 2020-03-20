Tom Hanks NOT Feeling Well, Despite Positive Attitude Towards Combatting Coronavirus [UPDATE]

More than a week after he and his wife got tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Tom Hanks' sister revealed that the actor is still not doing great.

According to Daily Mail, Sandra Hanks Benoiton opened up about how she was not shocked upon knowing that Tom is "not great but still okay."

"He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good," the eldest sister said while her family is also on lockdown in Italy.

She added that her family, after they moved to the country in 2016, is doing okay amid the pandemic. They are staying at home to assure that they are always free from the disease.

Tom Hanks announced in a statement on Twitter that both he and his wife contracted the virus in Australia. According to Hanks, they experienced tiredness and body aches -- prompting them to get tested.

Since they started their quarantine, the "Da Vinci Code" actor never failed to update his fans about their current health status after overcoming symptoms like tiredness, chills, body aches and slight fevers.

Recently, he posted a photo of a typewriter on Instagram alongside their message for their fans.

"Hey, folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," Hanks shared.

However, the statement was followed by "some sort of bad news" for the husband, saying that Rita defeated him in six straight hands of Gin Rummy.

Their ways to keep themselves entertained certainly helps them kill the boredom of staying in self-quarantine.

In the end, Hanks urged the fans to help everyone to flatten the curve before reminding that "we are all in this together."

No More Well-Wishes?

Instead of showering him with "Get Well Soon" messages, his followers on Instagram shared their dismay and disgust over Hanks and his issues of being a pedophile.

It started when a viral QAnon Facebook post about a conspiracy theory emerged. The message circulated online and stated that coronavirus was just a "covert U.S. intelligence operation" in pursuit of covering the sex-trafficking and pedophilia ring issues that Hanks is facing.

Aside from the actor, Justin Trudeau and Oprah had their names included on the list of the said celebrities and politicians.

One commentator said, "I hear that you Tom Hanks are a PEDOPHILE and you raped Sara Ruth Ashcroft when she was 13 years old."

"You were my favorite actor until I heard you were a pedophile... What a disgrace!" another one exclaimed. "People looked up to you! Now you're faking having the virus and its pathetic. Nothing can stop whats coming."

Meanwhile, Oprah debunked all the rumors when she clarified that she was never arrested and raided for sex trafficking.

"It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody," the 66-year-old talk show host said.

