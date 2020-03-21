Royal Scandal: Meghan Markle A 'Boss From Hell'; Palace Relieved After Megxit?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed their final leg of royal engagements before officially stepping down from their roles on March 31.

Because of Megxit, there has reportedly been a lot of sigh of relief from the palace staff, as none of them wanted to serve the former "Suits" actress anymore.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that, basically, "Meghan was the boss from hell."

"Meghan is a perfectionist and if things don't go her way, all hell breaks loose," the source said per New Idea.

The anonymous insider continued that the Duchess of Sussex was going to hold the monarchy ransom if things did not go her way and if she never got what she wanted.

Meghan has been doing that so she could threaten Queen Elizabeth II and force her to give the couple the freedom they have always wanted.

"It was almost like she was threatening the Queen. Give her what she wants or she'll embarrass her more in public," the source shared to the publication.

In a December 2018 report, a former aide of the 38-year-old mother claimed that her demands became too difficult that they brand her "Duchess Difficult."

Meghan has been at the center of rumors that time about her dictatorial behavior, as well as her 5:00 a.m.emails, which resulted in one of her aides quitting their jobs.

It came after numerous reports how Kate Middleton told her sister-in-law not to berate members of her team after learning she did it to one of her staff.

Meghan's former personal assistant Melissa Toubati quit just six months after the royal wedding because of rumors she was reduced to tears by the terrorizing demands of the duchess.

The French-native assistant, who played a huge role in the success of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, ditched the former B-list star after putting up with a lot of Meg's attitude.

A source told the Mirror that Toubati's job was highly pressurized and in the end, it became too much for her.

"Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended up with her in tears," a Mirror source said.

No matter what kind of scandal Markle is in, it was reported that it was Queen Elizabeth who decided to oust Meghan from the firm.

"Her Majesty's message is clear and chilling. Harry and Meghan are out," a source told New Idea.

It was reported that instead of allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down quietly, the monarchy took their silent revenge by not allowing the couple to participate in the procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the Commonwealth Service last week.

"In a humiliating snub, they were forced to walk to their seats and were relegated to the second row, behind the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate," a source added.

The gesture did not go down well with Meghan. When she heard the news, she reportedly wanted to let Prince Harry make up an excuse so she could leave the ceremony.

"Meghan was furious. This was a huge blow to her ego," the insider furthered

And when Prince Harry reportedly protested about Meghan's plan, the Duchess of Sussex told him, "I am sick. Sick of your family," the insider told the news portal.

