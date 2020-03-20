Queen Elizabeth II Makes Big Promise As Coronavirus Fears Rise

Queen Elizabeth II has already arrived at Windsor Castle on Thursday to get away from the coronavirus pandemic, but that does not mean she is not reflecting on the current status of her nation and the world.

The 93-year-old Queen summoned all her authority to issue her first statement about the growing pandemic gripping the U.K.

In her statement, the Queen urged to change daily routines in order to protect "the most vulnerable."

"We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," she said.

The Queen also spoke about the nation being advised to self-isolate and social distance themselves in order to protect one another.

"We are all advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

The royal monarch mentioned that she is also reminded that their nation's history has been forged by people and communities that work together by combining efforts to reach one common goal.

She thanked the scientists, medical practitioners, and public and emergency services and encouraged everyone to play "a vitally important part today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

Queen Elizabeth pledged the royal family's support, saying, "You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

The head of the monarchy left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle late Thursday morning, while her husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip was flown by helicopter from their Sandringham estate in Norfolk after the number of people confirmed to have died in the U.K. has risen to 144.

Buckingham Palace garden parties and investitures have been canceled for the coming months, including the annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel.

Prince William is reportedly expected to take over many of the Monarch's roles, while both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, the King in waiting, are shielded from the virus.

As most people are settling into their respective locations until the foreseeable future, when you are a member of the royal family, it is not as simple as just returning to your home base. After all, they have many of those.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are still reportedly isolating themselves in Clarence House, but it has not been confirmed whether the couple will be headed somewhere or will remain there in the coming weeks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are living at Kensington Palace with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while the kids are being homeschooled as their school picked up a remote learning schedule.

In Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking appropriate measures over the coronavirus after suggestions that the Duke of Sussex have been exposed to it during his final engagements in the U.K. early this month.

The Sussexes posted their own message of solidarity as well, advising everyone to act with compassion and vowed to provide information, resources, and inspiration in the weeks ahead.

