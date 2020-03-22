Royal Threat: Queen Elizabeth II In Danger After Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus!

Due to the rising number of coronavirus patients in the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace takes extreme measures to protect Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from catching the virus as elders are most vulnerable from getting it.

The Palace canceled several royal engagements to shield the 93-year-old monarch from a crowded gathering. The Queen also joined the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle, so the couple will be miles away from England, where there are now over 5,600 cases of COVID-19.

Despite the palace's effort to ensure the Queen's safety, Her Majesty's health is still at risk after the palace recently confirmed that one of the royal staff just caught the deadly virus.

A Threat To The Queen's Health

According to reports, one of Queen Elizabeth's employees working directly at the Buckingham Palace tested positive for coronavirus.

It turns out that the Royal Household staff showed early symptoms last week while the Queen is still staying in the palace. A Palace spokesperson told Mirror that the Queen's aide also tested positive from coronavirus even before the monarch left and moved to Windsor Castle.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," the spokesman said.

"We wouldn't comment on individual members of staff," the spokesman added.

The employee who tested positive from COVID-19 was immediately ordered to practice self-isolation, while the palace implemented necessary precautions for the rest of the staff.

"In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved," the spokesman explained.

Prince Philip's Condition

Meanwhile, last week the 98-year-old Prince Philip went viral on social media after malicious rumors circulated that the Duke already passed away in the middle of a global health crisis.

But a source close to the Palace debunked the fake news and confirmed that Prince Philip is very much alive, kicking, and in good health condition.

"Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he's absolutely fine," says The Telegraph news editor, Gareth Davies.

"I don't know what would possess someone to start a lie like that, but stop. It's weird and incites panic. We don't need that right now," Davies added.

RE rumour the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is dead - it’s nonsense.



Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he’s absolutely fine.



I don’t know what would posses someone to start a lie like that, but stop. It’s weird and incites panic.



We don’t need that right now. — Gareth Davies (@GD10) March 18, 2020

It is also said that the royal couple had a reduced number of household members while in Windsor Castle, and they are all observing strict social distancing.

Staying In Touch

Despite the dangers to her health, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly keeping in touch with her family back in London through video calls.

According to reports, Her Majesty is utilizing applications like FaceTime and Skype to stay connected with the rest of the family back home.

On the other hand, the Queen is also set to deliver a televised address to "lift the nation's morale" due to the ongoing coronavirus scare all over the world.

