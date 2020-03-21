Royal Gift! Queen Elizabeth II Set With Birthday Present For Baby Archie

She may be the Queen -- head of the British royal family and ruler of the United Kingdom for the past 68 long years -- but Queen Elizabeth II is just like any grandmother who has a soft spot for her grandchildren.

Now that one of her great-grandchildren is about to celebrate a milestone in life, the 93-year-old monarch is reportedly looking into giving him a special present.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy Archie is turning one year old this coming May 2020, and to celebrate his first birthday, his Queen great grandmother is already busy checking out gifts that she will give Archie to mark this special event.

According to an insider, Her Majesty has already set her eyes on a special gift for the little boy.

"The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse," a source told Us Weekly.

The royal insider explained that the young royal already has plenty of toys to keep him occupied for hours -- some of these toys include animal books and fluffy toys. That is why the Queen decided to give him a rocking horse for a change.

Queen Elizabeth's Fear

Earlier this month, a source also told Us Weekly that since Meghan and Harry are spending most of their time in Canada lately, the Queen has developed her a fear of not being able to see her great-grandson Archie once again.

The source said that Queen Elizabeth II feels heartbroken when thinking about not being there to witness the significant milestones in Archie's life, especially when the Sussexes has officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

"[The Queen is] heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson...The Queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it's looking unlikely that will ever happen," a source told Us Weekly.

"The queen's worst fear is that she may never see Archie again," the source added.

Wish Granted

Before even shipping her precious gift to Canada, the 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan has granted the Queen's wish to see Archie before "Megxit" becomes formal on March 31st.

According to a report from The Sunday Times, the Sussexes heed to Queen's request to see Archie by accepting her invitation to join her at her Scottish retreat in Balmoral estate this summer.

Last year, Meghan and Harry declined Queen Elizabeth's invitation since Archie is still relatively young during that time. Therefore, it will be the first time that the young royal will spend time together with the Queen in Balmoral.

Desperate Measures

But it looks like the plans to visit and spend quality time with Her Majesty will be pushed back due to the ongoing global pandemic brought by the coronavirus.

A royal insider said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately want to visit the Queen this June or July, but the plans might not push through not just because of strict travel restrictions but also due to fears of risking their health in contracting the deadly virus.

"But everyone at the moment is mindful that things may have to change and that the health of the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family will be put before anything else," the insider told The Sun.

