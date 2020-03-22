Kim Kardashian Threatening To Stop Book Based On Infamous Sex Tape? The Truth

The infamous sex tape of Kim Kardashian is about to receive a breath of life again. However, Kim is already prepared to stop it from spreading this time.

According to Page Six, the Kardashians' former family confidant Kevin Dickson wrote a book entitled "Post Famous," which is allegedly based on Kim's sex tape. The book is about a woman Zia Zandrian, who sells her sex tape for $5 million as ordered by her mother.

Obviously, the said story contains resemblance to the former scandal of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

Because of this, an insider divulged that the KKW Beauty mogul has been combatively blocking publishers from printing and distributing the book.

An insider told Page Six that Kim successfully scared off one of the potential publishers.

"It seemed a dead certainty that the deal would happen [with that publisher]," the insider said before revealing that the publisher suddenlychanged their tune and offered a "polite pass."

The insiders from the publishing house confirmed that they have been warned that if they released the book, they would heavily face a legal backlash.

Despite this though, Dickson is reportedly in talks with other two other publishing houses, one of which is even interested to turn it into a TV adaptation.

Dickson -- who already have celebrity-based novels "Blind Item" and "Guilty Pleasure" in the past -- is a former tabloid editor who turned into an author. He once acted as a bridge between the Kardashians and In Touch magazine since the beginning of Kim's career.

His penned novels unveiled his experiences in the seamy world of Paris Hilton-era Hollywood. However, there are still a lot of secrets that he is yet to unveil, and his book based on Kim Kardashian could very well be a big one that would certainly make headlines.

The Scandal Behind The Scandal

To recall, Kim's scandal with Ray J was released by porn company Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

Ever since it emerged, many people released persistent rumors that Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, was involved in its sales. But Vivid's founder Steven Hirsch denied the claims and called it nonsense.

"I can only say that it's the most popular tape we've ever done," Hirsch said. "Revenue-wise it has generated more income than any other tape that we've done."

Meanwhile, Kim's lawyer, Marty Singer, trashed the statement and said that the media personality never handed off stories about herself in any tabloids nor sent tips to paparazzi about her whereabouts.

Singer told NY Post: "Unlike many people who try to leak information about themselves so they are written up in Page Six and the New York Post, my client did not do so."

The lawyer went on and said that Kim never lied about the existence of the footage. In the end, they decided to stop trying to prevent the release of the sex tape and eventually settled with Vivid in February 2007.

