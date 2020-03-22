'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Feels Lucky Despite Positive Coronavirus Test -- Here's Why!

"Bachelor" star Colton Underwood recently revealed that his test results for COVID-19 have come out positive. Like many celebrities who have contracted the disease, the star encouraged the younger adults to take the threat of the virus seriously.

Underwood's Condition Is Getting Better

"I'm lucky enough to have it under control for the most part," Colton said. He also shared some details of the symptoms he experienced that led him to get himself tested for the coronavirus.

"The shortness of breath was the most crippling one, for me at least, it was the most challenging of all the symptoms," Underwood admitted.

Apart from that, Underwood said "the fever was gone after two days" and that he has "been taking Tylenol and staying on that."

Underwood also said that he did not know how he contracted the virus. "Who knows how I got it, where I got it when I got it. No one knows."

What Made Coronavirus Challenging

Colton Underwood shared the mental and physical challenges that the coronavirus has made him suffer. In his most recent interview, the 28-year old star said that despite having the virus, he remains to be grateful for his symptoms are slowly improving.

A day after he revealed that he has contracted the coronavirus, the former NFL star participated in Chris Harrison's Instagram Live "Group Date" show. The "Bachelor" star opened up about the physical and mental exhaustion he experienced at the time when he suspected that he was sick.

Throughout the short interview, Colton was coughing, only revealing that he is still recovering from the virus that was making him sick. Underwood said that he was feeling so much better. He reassured his fans that he will be fine.

In Isolation With The Randolphs

Underwood is in recovery from the virus. He is currently in isolation at the home of his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph at Huntington Beach, California. His girlfriend is bringing him the food and medication that he needs.

"If I was not staying with the Randolphs, Cassie and her family, I wouldn't be in a good condition," Underwood continued. He also revealed that even though he and Cassie are together in one home, it still gets a bit challenging. "You feel sort of lonely, but they've been amazing and supportive. We are all in this together."

The former NFL player emphasized that the coronavirus challenge is not just about him and Cassie's family as one, as everyone all over the world is one in fighting this virus.

Over the weekend, Underwood was spotted standing at the balcony of his girlfriend's home. He was smiling.

"I think we just need to remember that we need to stick together through all this. Let us not try to isolate people and make them feel guilty about contracting the disease," Underwood said.

Also on Saturday, Cassie Randolph revealed that her entire family has been on mandatory quarantine as well.

"We're trying to stay as one, be positive, and take a lot of vitamins. We try to get a lot of sleep too," Randolph revealed.

She also shared that whenever she briefly visits Underwood on their third floor, she is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that she does not become a carrier of the virus," she said.

READ MORE: Singer Charlotte Lawrence Sends Crucial Message After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles