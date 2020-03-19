Singer Charlotte Lawrence Sends Crucial Message After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Charlotte Lawrence got herself tested and it came out positive. The young singer has contracted the coronavirus and is currently getting medical treatment.

She Tested Positive

On Wednesday, the 19-year old singer took it to social media to let her fans know of her condition. The "God Must Be Doing Cocaine" hitmaker has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

In her message, she said that she was not looking for anyone's sympathy. Rather, she emphasized the importance of raising awareness of how dangerous this virus is.

Lawrence encouraged her followers to remain vigilant, especially at this difficult time. She also pointed out that older people are more susceptible to getting the virus, so it is best to stay at home to keep more people from contracting the virus.

"A couple of days ago, my doctor told me that I have COVID-19. A lot of us will," Lawrence wrote. "I am going to be fine, but many won't be if too many people get sick at the same time,"

While Lawrence said in her post that prayers and sweet messages of love are appreciated, she pleaded that healthier people help protect those that are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Lawrence also told her fans to always put into practice social distancing, whether they feel the symptoms or not. A number of celebrities that have tested positive for the coronavirus were asymptomatic, which meant the identified symptoms of the disease did not manifest on them. She pointed out the fact that the symptoms might not be there, but the virus can be very contagious.

Appeal to the Fans

While the younger generation may be feeling healthy, it is important for them to think about the older members of the community.

"Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very tough time getting through this," the singer added. She appealed to the conscience of those following her on social media. She reminded them of how they would feel if one of their loved ones got sick just because they didn't follow protocol.

"We have the power to slow this down," Lawrence emphasized.

Charlotte added: "And for the love of God, self f---ing quarantine or you'll be on my s--- list."

Other musicians like Justin Bieber have also emphasized the importance of self-isolation. On Tuesday, the "Intentions" singer took it to social media to ask his fans to do their part to fight the growing health concern affecting nations all over the world.

"Obviously, this is a scary time," the "Yummy" singer said. "Let us come together by isolating ourselves until we have all the answers to our question."

Biebs also wrote that self-isolation can help save the lives of grandparents all over the world.

Collectively, the call for social distancing and self-isolation has reached the public. It is up to everyone if they put the message into practice or risk getting themselves exposed to what could be a deadly virus.

