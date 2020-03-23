Diversion Tactics: Kim Kardashian Avoiding Taylor Swift Issue With THIS!

It has been a few days since the internet went on fire after a leaked full conversation of Taylor Swift and Kanye West resurfaced the internet.

The 30-year-old pop singer was finally able to redeem herself as the extended leaked footage shows that she did not allow the rapper to call her a b**ch in his 2016 song "Famous."

Because of this recent development on Tay-Tay's long-standing KimYe feud, social media users are now attacking Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, who was the first one to release the short version of the clip and labeled Taylor as a "snake."

Back in 2016, fans saw a fierce and fearless Kim, who is not afraid to do anything to protect her husband. But when the original clip came to light on Friday night, it looks like the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star is trying to stay away from the drama, or at least divert people's attention from it.

Kim's Diversion Tactics

On Saturday, the 39-year-old reality TV star desperately tried to distract the internet from the renewed Taylor-KimYe drama by posting a throwback photo of one of her kids.

In the photo, Kim is cradling her and Kanye's now four-year-old son Saint while he was still a baby.

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashian's. Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG," Kim wrote, adding three heart emoji.

"My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!," she added.

But the "KKW Beauty" mogul's 163-million Instagram followers are not buying it. Instead of getting multiple "aww-worthy" comments, social media users lambasted her over the leaked video which, according to them, was manipulated by the West couple to make the singer look bad.

"No one believes you anymore!" one Instagram user wrote.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," another one added.

Some users also demanded Kim to speak up and apologize to Taylor.

"So after you have been dragged on the previous post, you use a baby to protect you from the bad comments! Kim apologize," one follower commented.

Meanwhile, other followers bombarded Kim with snake emoji, and hashtags #TaylorSwiftToldTheTruth and #KanyeWestIsOverParty.

More Ghosting Techniques

On Twitter, Kim acted as if nothing happened and retweeted a fan-made video making it look like she is talking to the fan over wine.

Still on home quarantine, Kim also asked her Twitter followers about her current Netflix fins "Tiger King."

"Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!" Kim wrote.

She followed it up with: "Wow, the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"

Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Kim used one of her kids again in an attempt to divert the issue. She filmed her two-year-old daughter Chicago West wrapped in a black blanket and pretending to be a ghost roaming around the house.

As of writing, Taylor has yet to comment also on the latest KimYe feud development. But she went on a Tumblr liking-spree as a lowkey way of claiming her victory.

