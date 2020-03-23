Meghan Markle and Sofia Vergara Have This in Common!

Meghan Markle and Sofia Vergara have one thing in common, and it is not about the roles they play in Hollywood. These two beautiful women share an amazingly healthy and fit figure because of their fitness regiment.

What is their secret?

The Routine That Shaped Their Lives

All their fans want to know the secret to their perfectly healthy body. Although their diet is one of the major factors in keeping them fit, the Megaformer is the secret to their beautiful envy-worthy bodies.

This pilates machine is an upgraded version of the Reformer machine designed by Joseph Pilates himself. It uses a combination of weights, Bosu ball, and suspension training straps to help an individual perform a series of exercises that lead to a whole-body workout.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken of the Megaformer that her personal trainer-turned-good-friend Heather Dorak uses for her Pilates Platinum program. She told Harper's Bazaar that she has tried so many workouts once and she never went back to.

Then, Meghan moved on to talking about how she tried Pilates with her instructor once and she kept on coming back.

"First because it changes your body immediately. Give it two classes and you will see the difference," Meghan said.

Sofia Vergara, on the other hand, is into Megaformer too. She has set her weight loss goals, working on the strengthening of her muscles and toning her body without reducing her curves.

Both Meghan and Sofia are addicted to using the Megaformer. Not only has it kept them looking good, but it has encouraged them to feel better about themselves.

Discovering How The Megaformer Does It

The Megaformer is a Pilates machine that comes in the form of a sliding carriage. Its springs build the resistance that helps achieve the form that a person wants. It also comes with a group of handlebars that allow its user to change their position quickly and even decrease or increase the resistance during each exercise.

In every session, the instructor helps the individual perform slow controlled movements, each one is completed with rests in between, with minimal to no transitions at all. The goal of each routine is to work for multiple muscle groups while working to increase the heart rate.

Cardio and muscle workouts usually reach approximately 50 minutes, burning 500-700 calories at a time. It burns the same amount of calories as that of a CrossFit session. Perhaps what made Sofia and Meghan love the Megaformer is that the exercises are low impact, keeping their poise while losing weight.

The fitness routine that the Duchess of Sussex and Vergara keep is already ideal for people who are exposed to a certain level of physical conditioning. And because they submit themselves to such physical activity, the two stars have kept their figure -- making them look as good as they could ever be.

Fans say that the Megaformer can be truly addictive, in a good way, because it comes with both short and long-term results. Their commitment to the routine can definitely be seen in their red carpet exposure.

