Evangeline Lilly 'Stupid', Sophie Turner Says Over Controversial Coronavirus Stance

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner is one of the many celebrities who is a firm believer that staying indoors is the only way the world will be able to recover from the global pandemic brought by the deadly coronavirus.

Just like some of her fellow public personalities, the 24-year-old actor uses her celebrity status and voice to influence her fans to follow the government's advice to practice self-isolation and home quarantine to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19.

But on Saturday, aside from encouraging her and husband Joe Jonas' followers to stay indoors, the actress also threw a shade to fellow actress Evangeline Lily, who earlier said that she values her freedom over self-isolation.

Sophie Spills The Tea

In a live Instagram session with her 30-year-old husband, the "Dark Phoenix" star told people not to be stupid by prioritizing freedom over health.

"Stay inside. Don't be f-king stupid, even if you count your freedom over your health," Sophie said.

The actress, who is rumoured to be carrying her first child with Joe Jonas, continued her no-holds-barred rant by saying she does not give an "f" about other people's freedom at the moment.

"You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this," Sophie explained.

She concluded her rant by saying: "So stay inside guys. It's not cool, and it's not big, and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

While Sophie did not mention the "Lost" actress in her entire Instagram live session, it appears that she is directly throwing shade on Evangeline who recently confessed valuing her freedom more than subjecting herself to home quarantine.

Evangeline Lily's Freedom

Roughly a week ago, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to tell her her 2.3 million followers that she and her family are on a "business as usual" routine despite the dangers caused by coronavirus all over the world.

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing," Evangeline wrote alongside a photo of her morning tea.

When some of her followers ask her if she does not implement a corona house arrest, the "Ant-Man" star said that their family does not observe it and explained that they do not want to feel confined due to social distancing.

"I am living with my father at the moment who has stage four leukaemia. I am also immune-compromised at the moment," Evangeline replied to one IG user.

"I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," she added.

In a separate comment, Evangeline said that she believed that the U.S government is overreacting to the health crisis and labelled coronavirus as merely a type of "respiratory flu."

Evangeline also encouraged her followers to be vigilant and keep an eye on leaders who might steal their freedom to gain more power.

