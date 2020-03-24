James Bond Who? Daniel Craig Admits He'd Rather Be These Heroes Instead!

Daniel Craig has become one of the most popular actors who take on the role of 007. However, even after spending a long time in the franchise, he revealed that he never wanted the role and had other targets instead.

Craig is the eighth actor to portray the role of Commander James Bond RN -- following the pioneers like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Throughout his 14 years of service, from 2006 to 2020, for the franchise, the 52-year-old actor admitted that playing James Bond was never a childhood dream for him. Instead, he wanted to do superhero roles like the Invisible Man, Superman, or Spider-Man.

Speaking with Saga magazine, via Metro, the "No Time To Die" actor said: "People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.' The answer is no. I never did."

Craig became a five-time James Bond Actor, from "Casino Royale" in 2006, "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015), and "No Time To Die" this year.

Even after all the experiences he had been through, he opened up about how he hoped about playing a variety of different characters one day.

But aside from not really loving the character when he was still growing up, his thoughts about how the movie and the character could somewhat ruin his life made him have second thoughts about playing Bond.

Why Did He think It Could Ruin His Life?

When he sat down for an interview and photoshoot with GQ magazine earlier this year, the "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" actor talked about the past controversial comments he once made about the James Bond movies, saying that he was never comfortable to be at the spotlight.

According to Craig, being the front and center of the franchise became a burden to him, most especially when they expect him to sell the movie in the crowd personally.

What made the situation worse was when he got pushed forward and made responsible for everything that was happening in the film.

He also recalled how he hesitated in taking the role, most notably when he could not imagine himself being someone like the great Brosnan.

"I could be anonymous in the world. It was genuinely like, my life is going to get f**ked if I do this," Craig uttered.

Lucky Enough To Be 007

Though he never landed on any of his ideal roles and he did not like the character at first, he confessed in the same interview that he somehow enjoyed his time playing the franchise's lead role.

"I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond," Craig uttered.

Daniel Craig is expected to bid farewell to the James Bond franchise through his upcoming movie "No Time To Die."

However, fans will not be able to see the legendary spy until the end of the year -- on November 12 to be exact -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

