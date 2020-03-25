Unbelievably Insensitive! Kylie Jenner Flashes Privilege As Coronavirus Panic Intensifies

Kylie Jenner faced heavy criticisms after she posted an insensitive and heartless update while everyone else in the world is suffering.

On Monday, Kylie flaunted her stylish but pricey Louis Vuitton chopsticks alongside the text, "gotta start traveling with these."

This came after she told her followers that she had been craving for some sushi. However, the $450-worth of utensils caused her to draw backlash as some commenters said that she could have just used her money to help the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that she is currently the youngest self-made billionaire, some critics suggested that she should share his billion-dollar fortune in promoting and giving aid to people amid the ongoing crisis.

How People Reacted

Since most people online got pissed about her update, they took their anger through their social media accounts and blasted the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

One Twitter user wrote, "I cannot believe i live in a universe where so many people are struggling for money during a global fucking pandemic & kylie jenner is showing off louis vuitton chopsticks on her instagram."

"Kylie Jenner just got custom LV chopsticks," another one said. "She also hasn't donated a cent to help fight against coronavirus but look at her chopsticks."

Some even called her hypocrite since her post also came after Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on Good Morning America and asked Kylie and other social media influencers on-air to promote social distancing and remind their young followers about the gravity of coronavirus.

Before the day was over, she responded directly to Adams through a series of Instagram stories.

"I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I'm going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing," the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner said, before saying that she listened to the Surgeon General's encouragement.

Not The First Time!

It was not the first time Kylie got called for her "extreme" spending habits.

Last holiday season, the beauty mogul gave her daughter extravagant gifts, starting from an 18-foot tall tree and a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter.

But the surprise did not end there since her Instagram Story showed Stormi wearing her own diamond ring. Before the 22-year-old mother removed the clip from her series of Instagram updates, The Shade Room (a celebrity news outlet) was able to take a screenshot of it -- and that was where all the backlash stemmed from.

One fan took to Twitter and took a stand for the absurd choice of gift. The Twitter user wrote: "I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone's body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees."

Although she earned all her riches in her own way, people still cannot help but tell her to be sensitive enough, most especially now that a lot of people all over the globe are suffering.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles