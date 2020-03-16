Kylie Jenner Hints About Travis Scott Reunion With THIS!

​Kylie Jenner spills more clue that she and Travis Scott are back together again!

On March 14, Kylie took to Instagram Stories and shared that she is currently reading a book about soulmates. She unveiled the three books on her current reading list, with Brian L. Weiss' "Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited" placed at the top of the stack.

This came one week after the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner shared a series of throwback photos with Travis on her Instagram Story. The photos which the youngest self-made billionaire posted were reportedly taken in April 2017, the same month they spent time together when they went out to watch a basketball game in Travis' native city, Houston, Texas.

The first snap showed Travis whispering in Jenner's ear while the other two display how they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes. What fueled the rumors even more was the moment she uploaded them alongside the caption "It's a mood."

Always Reuniting?

Although they clarified before that they are only co-parenting their only child Stormi, a lot of people close to them thought otherwise.

According to an Us Weekly source, Kylie and Travis have been in an on-and-off set-up throughout their relationship, so it did not surprise the source when the news about them rekindling their relationship came into the limelight.

"Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," the source went on.

Another insider also shared how the two called it quits numerous times but they always ended up getting reunited.

It is worth noting that the two have not spent a night together ever since they broke up. Travis is currently staying at his house in Beverly Hills, while the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star lives in Calabasas.

However, although they do not have the traditional relationship anymore, the insider revealed that the two are still very much in love.

Still Connected

Kylie and Travis have remained on friendly terms and have even agreed to co-parent Stormi for her own well-being.

In January, people spotted the love birds again when they visited Disneyland and Sky High Sports.

"Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it's best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents," a source told Us Weekly.

Aside from that, Travis helped Kylie prepare a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter as part of the family's Christmas surprise during the holiday season.

In addition, they joined forces again during Stormi's all-out second birthday in February 2020 when they created a theme park that they named "StormiWorld" as their gift to their daughter.

The guests of the said event did not only notice the efforts of Kylie and Travis for the party, but also their sweet attempts in rekindling their relationship.

