Daniel Craig Not Planning To Leave Inheritance For His Children: 'It's Distasteful!'

"No Time to Die" actor Daniel Craig revealed that when he dies, he is not going to be leaving his million-dollar fortune to his children.

The "James Bond" star currently has a $125 million net worth, and he said that his philosophy is "get rid of it or give it away before you go."

In an interview, Craig said: "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

In the past, the action movie star has been a big giver and has been involved in many charities and causes, ranging from AIDS prevention, wildlife, epilepsy action, rainforests, and orphans, so there is a possibility that he would be giving most of his money to charities.

In 2015, the United Nations even made Craig the first global advocate for the elimination of mines and explosive hazards for his philanthropic works.

Craig has a 28-year-old daughter named Ella from his marriage to former wife Fiona Loudon, and a young child with his current partner, actress Rachel Weisz.

Life Of Bond

Craig and Weisz were worth around $145 million in 2018 when they made their debut in the Sunday Times' "Rich List" as a joint entry.

Back in 2008, Craig paid $4.7 million for an apartment in an old converted house in the Primrose Hill area of London. He also has homes in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City and Berkshire.

His wife Rachel Weisz is worth $36 million and had previously worked on big-budget movies such as "The Mummy" franchise. She is also slated to play Melina Vostokoff in the "Black Widow" movie.

However, Daniel Craig's money will dry up this year following his "007" adventures after telling fans that the upcoming Bond movie -- which hits cinemas at the end of the year -- will be his last movie for the franchise.

"This next James Bond film is going to be my last, but it's gonna be the best," Craig said during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The actor also played the James Bond role in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre."

Superhero Dreams

The 58-year-old star revealed that his dream was never to play the English agent but to portray a superhero instead. He wanted to be Superman, Spiderman, the Invisible Man, and "even a good old-fashioned cowboy."

However, he is grateful for even landing the role, saying: "But with Bond, I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's no downside to playing Bond."

Craig's Suffering

The upcoming "No Time to Die" film came five years after "Spectre."

According to the actor, the long wait for the new "James Bond" film was because of his anxiety and feeling "physically low." He said that preparing to play one of the most famous characters in modern cinema without seeing the scripts first caused him to have anxiety.

"So, the prospect of doing the movie was just, like, off the cards. And that's why it has been five years."

Now, "No Time to Die" has also faced further delays due to the coronavirus.

