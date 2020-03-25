Save the Kids! Kristen Bell Makes Heartwarming Gesture Amid Health Crisis

During these dark times and utter confusion caused by the global pandemic, human kindness wins out as people from all walks of life extend their help to support each other.

Faith In Humanity Restored

Hollywood celebrities are taking charge to fight the coronavirus outbreak by donating to local charities.

Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1,000,000 to two food drive organizations namely Food Banks Canada and Feeding America to help provide meals to the affected families.

Barbadian pop icon Rihanna has teamed up with Clara Lionel Foundation and has pledged to donate $5,000,000 to charities such as Feeding America, Partners in Health, Direct Relief, and to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

Another A-lister to join the growing list of celebrities who are chipping in to donate to different charities and to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is Kristen Bell.

The "Veronica Mars" star and her kids have donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, an organization that focuses on feeding children and their families in need while schools are shut down due to the health crisis.

Bell's two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, have voluntarily emptied their piggy banks for a good cause.

"NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellies all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together," the Frozen 2 star announced on her Instagram account.

The mom of two also mentioned how proud she is for her two daughters for donating their savings to the charity.

Bell has been using her social media to educate and encourage her fans about the health officials' protocol regarding the outbreak.

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Waived April Rent Payments for Tenants'

Moreover, that did not stop the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star from showing an act of kindness in the middle of this catastrophe.

According to multiple entertainment outlets, the actress along with her husband, actor Dax Shepard, have waived their tenants' rent payments for the month of April.

"Kristen and Dax are waiving the April rent for the buildings in L.A. they own. The manager [Dax's sister] emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news," the actress' representative told Entertainment Tonight.

"The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis."

LA On Lockdown

Moreover, the couple's initiative to help their tenants came after Los Angeles underwent statewide stay-at-home order as they shut down non-essential businesses.

This restricts 40,000,000 residents from leaving their homes to avoid contracting the virus in their household.

Other states such as Connecticut, Hawaii, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia have also followed the imposed lockdown.

With this, the public-health experts alongside government officials are stressing the importance of social distancing and self-isolation to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles