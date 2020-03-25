Kendall Jenner Sparks Coronavirus Concerns With THIS!

Kendall Jenner had to reassure her fans that her safety is always the priority. The young socialite said she is taking all the necessary precautions during this home quarantine period to get herself healthy amid the global health crisis.

Breaking Quarantine Protocol

On Tuesday, the 24-year old model sparked coronavirus concerns among her fans as she shared on her Instagram story that she was inside her red convertible and was revving up the engine. It looked like she was ready to go somewhere.

"Just had to start her up," Jenner wrote.

If it were an ordinary day, her fans would be thrilled to see her out and about. But amid the current coronavirus pandemic, her short Instagram video drew a lot of comments. Most of them were messages of concern. Her fans were quick to beg the reality television star to stay indoors.

Some of her followers commented that Jenner should self-isolate so as not to unknowingly be a carrier of the virus and cause it to spread to the more vulnerable members of the community.

"Of course I'm staying at home!! Taking this quarantine seriously," Kendall said in a response about the issue.

"But also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines. Everyone stay healthy!"

In her post, Jenner clarified that she was not going anywhere, as she herself is taking the quarantine guidelines of the government seriously. She further wished all her followers safety at this time of the pandemic.

No one broke quarantine protocol, at least it is not Kendall Jenner.

More Celebrities Tested Positive

Despite repeated reminders and stricter guidelines, the number of patients suspected to have COVID-19 continues to rise. In fact, several celebrities, including Prince Charles of the British Monarchy, have tested positive for the virus.

In the advent of the coronavirus scare, several celebrities, even those who tested positive, have used their platform to encourage everyone to stay indoors. Most of them told their fans to follow the quarantine guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as that of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Less than a week before everyone thought Kendall Jenner was breaking quarantine protocol, her sister Kylie Jenner took to social media the request of US General Surgeon Jerome Adams. The make-up mogul urged her Instagram followers to follow protocol, adding that the coronavirus scare should never be taken lightly.

The "Life Of Kylie" star emphasized that "nobody was immune" to the illness after reports of young people partying at the beach were up on the news, despite the recommendation of health officials.

In her post, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO reminded everyone to practice social distancing, stay inside, and to be on self-quarantine. "You might have it and not even know until you begin to infect people from vulnerable communities. It's serious and it doesn't have a cure right now," Kylie added.

With more positive cases of the coronavirus confirmed on a daily basis, Kylie, along with the rest of her famous Kardashian-Jenner family, has sent out messages of support and encouragement. They are one with the health officials to help control the number of patients so that everyone can all go back to their normal routine.

