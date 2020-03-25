Heartless! Evangeline Lilly Blasted By 'Lost' Co-Star Over COVID-19 Comments

Earlier this month, "Lost" actress Evangeline Lilly came under fire as she refused to go on self-quarantine amid the call of the government due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has two young children, but the actress wrote on her Instagram page that she, unlike a lot of people, values her freedom more than her life.

Caring For The Vulnerable

Maggie Grace fired back at her "Lost" co-star Evangeline Lilly for her stance amid the coronavirus scare. The actress honestly called out on Lilly for blatantly disregarding the mandate of health officials to practice social distancing.

In the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the 36-year old actress could not help but worry for her and her unborn child's safety. After Lilly posted on her Instagram account that it was "business as usual" for her, despite being immunocompromised, Maggie Grace left a comment to hopefully put some sense to what is truly going on.

"There is no need to panic, but at the same time this is all about us-- the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks," Maggie wrote. She further emphasized that although she believes that America is a free country, she encouraged everyone who chooses to exercise their freedom to always have compassion.

"Trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm the health system," Maggie added.

She went on to write, "No doctor should have to choose which patients get life-saving care and which patients get sent home to die -- the sort of triage that is tragic happening in Italy right now. Think about how these small decisions affect (sic) your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out."

Maggie also encouraged Evangeline to talk to their former co-star in "Lost" Daniel Dae Kim who recently came forward to admit that he tested positive for the coronavirus. His intent was to warn everyone he has come in contact with to get tested as well.

"PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better now btw. I don't know. Maybe you guys want to chat?"

Lilly is not the only celebrity who has a different take on the growing coronavirus scare. However, health officials continue to advise everyone not to take the coronavirus scare lightly. After all, it may not kill everyone, but it can definitely put a lot of members of the community in a more vulnerable situation.

Making Our Own Choice

Evangeline took it to social media to let everyone know what she thought about going on self-quarantine with her two children. Although it was a relatively unpopular opinion, especially at this time of the global health scare, the actress bluntly told everyone to back off.

"Some people value their lives over their freedom, some value their freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," Lilly wrote after posting a picture of herself dropping her children off at their gymnastics class.

Maggie was not the only person who called out on Evangeline for her opinion on the coronavirus scare. Others have encouraged her to think beyond herself so that she could see what the more vulnerable members of the community could suffer from.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles