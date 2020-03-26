Out of the Woods! Drake, Rihanna Reunites After Massive Coronavirus Scare

No coronavirus or community lockdown can stop rumored ex-lovers Rihanna and Drake from reuniting and flirting with each other.

For the past few days, people are advised to stay at home and observe self-quarantine to prevent catching and spreading the deadly COVID-19. Because of this, people are stuck at home and left with nothing to do but watch movies and stay online 24/7. Suggested home quarantine leads artists and performers to host virtual mini-concerts to entertain their fans battling with boredom.

One of the many performers who decided to host a live stream entertainment via social media is DJ Spade Muzik and Night Owl Sound, who went into a live Instagram battle. Since most clubs are closed right now, both DJs just shared their music battle on social media, which was attended by some A-list stars like Drake and Rihanna.

The 32-year-old Rihanna joined the hundreds of viewers on DJ Spade's Instagram live session.

"I don't know if my imagination dis lit or if I hallucinating, but I am in a club [right now]," Riri wrote on the live chat as she streams the music battle.

Meanwhile, the "God's Plan" hitmaker also logged in to the live stream while he is physically alongside DJ Night Owl Sound that night.

Upon realizing that her longtime friend, former bae, and equally-famous artist like her is also "in the house," Riri teased DJ Spade's opponent and said: "They brought a celebrity to the clash...weak!"

Drake did not miss the opportunity to fire back at Rihanna through the live chat and said: "DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION."

But it looks like the "Rude Boy" singer was not impressed by Drizzy's comment and replied: "Give drake some water." Some fans in the chat room think that it is Rihanna's way of hydrating her thirsty ex-lover.

The two continued with their flirty exchange as Drizzy told Rihanna: "Hahahahhhahahaha you have a bad attitude @badgalriri."

During the live stream session, Drake also teased Rihanna about her new album, which is tentatively called "R9." Fans have been clamoring Riri to release the album already, so Drake joined the fans uproar and said: "Rihanna drop R12 right now."

But wait, there's more! Drake once again teased Rihanna and said: "Robyn, you can't buy him A one hot spot," to which Riri replied: "Champs we waiting for your boys.

Aside from Drizzy and Riri's cute exchange, their fans and shipper were also glad that the 33-year-old rapper is already out of the coronavirus danger.

Drake's Coronavirus Scare

It was only a week ago when the news broke that Drake is on self-quarantine in fear of acquiring the virus after interacting with NBA Star Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, Drake has already taken preventive measures to make sure he will not spread the virus in case he has contacted one.

Page Six reported that the Canadian singer opted to stay at his Toronto mansion after being exposed to a known coronavirus carrier.

But on Friday, Drake spread the good news and said that he tested negative but shared how uncomfortable the test is.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles