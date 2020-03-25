Chaotic Or Logical? Britney Spears Calls For Drastic Measures Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In the middle of a health crisis being experienced all around the world, celebrities and public personalities use their social media to influence people to do good. With their millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, public figures need to set as a good example to be a part of the solution to this chaos.

Just like what pop icon Britney Spears did recently to uplift the spirit of her 23.6 million followers on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop singer is known for her hit singles "Hit Me Baby One More Time," "Toxic," "Oops... I Did It Again," and more. Nowadays, Britney uses her Instagram account to stay connected with her fans and give updates about her life.

Britney would often bless her followers' feed with tons of selfies and workout routine videos. But on Tuesday, the pop star took a break from her usual content to give way to a special message.

The award-winning performer posted a photo with a message that aims to encourage connection amid being away due to home quarantine protocols.

"During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the message reads.

The inspirational quote encourages people to utilize technological innovation to call their loved ones or send out virtual love letters to make them feel their presence.

"Technologies like virtual communication, streaming, and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration," Spears furthered

Britney inspired her followers to make use of these technologies to make our loved ones feel loved and also extend help to those in need.

"We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web," the message states.

But it looks like the singer also called for "redistribution of wealth" and the idea of going on a general strike with the following lines from the quotation: "We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike."

"We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay," the message added.

The message ended with a beautiful positive encouragement, saying: "Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."

Britney's post, which now has over 125,000 likes, delighted her fans. Some praised her for spreading positivity, while others encouraged the singer to host a mini virtual concert through a live streaming session to ease their anxieties.

"Do an IG live! Talk to us! Sing to us with ur beautiful voice! We miss you, queen," one user wrote.

"Thank you for sharing this and giving us light during these dark times," another one added.

In a separate Instagram post, Britney once again sent a ball of positivity by filming herself saying a powerful message.

While sporting a red and white striped thin strap top and a 90s vibe neck choker, Britney said: "During this time of quarantine, I hope you all are being strong and lifting each other up. My prayer is with you."

