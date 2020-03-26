Royal Exit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Feeling 'Better' As Megxit Nears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finished their final rounds of official royal engagement in the U.K. earlier this month and are now spending quality time with their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison while practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the couple prepares to officially step back from their royal life next week, it was reported that the Sussexes are currently living "in a better space" with the royal family.

The Sussexes In A "Better Space"

"Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family. While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

After Meghan and Prince Harry announced their bombshell news that they are planning to exit the royal family, they are now expected to become financially independent and will no longer use their HRH titles effective March 31.

Moreover, although they will no longer represent the Queen and the Commonwealth from any royal engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan can continue to support their patronages or charities. This means that the Sussexes are splitting their time between Canada and the U.K.

Family Comes First For Prince Harry

The source added that the Sussexes are aware that it is going to be "difficult." However they did "what they thought was right for their family."

"It was a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan. They love their family, but given the relentless onslaught by the media, they did what they thought was right for their family and son."

"William was unhappy that things weren't handled privately," the source added.

Royal Rift Between Prince Harry And Prince William

The rumors regarding Prince Harry and William's feud have been circulating for quite some time and have been said to intensify after the former departed from the royal family.

It was previously reported that the royal brother's relationship has been "forever changed" since Megxit.

"They won't get back to the way they were. Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family," an insider told People Magazine.

This is in contrast to what their late mother Princess Diana expected for the two -- that both of them will stay close no matter what and have each other back.

New Life Away from British Monarchy

Meghan and Prince Harry are now transitioning for a non-royal life in their $13 million French-inspired mansion located on Vancouver Island, as part of a gated waterfront estate in Canada.

And just like everyone, the Sussexes are also taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

It was previously reported that Meghan ordered her staff to wear latex gloves as part of her strict protocol.

Just recently, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles was tested positive for COVID-19 while her wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles was negative.

Prince Charles was said to be "in good health" and was self-isolating in Birkhall, Balmoral estate in Scotland.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles