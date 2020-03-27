Royal Fun: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Into A Meme Amid Coronavirus Crisis [PHOTO]

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major changes in everyone's life, even the royal family were not spared and had to make certain adjustments in their everyday lives.

Just recently, it was reported that Her Majesty the Queen holds her weekly meeting with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also known as the "Audience" from their respective homes and conducted over the phone rather than face-to-face sessions in Buckingham Palace.

This is under the government's strict protocol regarding stay-at-home order and forbidding residents to do non-essential trips.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister has placed the whole country on a police-enforced lockdown with extreme new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Queen And PM Boris Johnson on "LDR"

Moreover, to inform the public about the Queen and the head of the U.K. government's new setup, the royal family and Johnson's official Instagram account shared a split photo of them holding a phone and talking to one another.

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign," @theroyalfamily captioned as the 93-year-old head of the monarchy holds a white corded phone while at Windsor Castle.

The 55-year-old union leader's official IG account wrote: "This evening, Prime Minister @borisjohnsonuk took part in the weekly Audience of Her Majesty The Queen by telephone from his Downing Street Office."

A Royal Meme Was Born

However, in the middle of global panic and health crisis, netizens are getting creative to entertain each other by launching social distancing-related memes.

For starters, Queen Elizabeth II is getting the royal party started with host Ellen DeGeneres and comedian Ricky Gervais on the conference call.

Major "Mean Girls" realness with Lilibeth when she forgot to wear pink on Wednesday.

When Lionel Richie asked the Queen: "Hello, is it me you're looking for?"

Lastly, the royal and PM updating social distancing status with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Queen Elizabeth II Might Celebrate Her Special Day Alone

On a more serious note, although the government imposed a three week lockdown across the U.K., it was reported that the stay-at-home order might be extended until May or June if the cases and fatalities will continue to increase.

Having said that, the longest-reigning monarch, who will turn 94 next month, might spend her birthday in her Windsor residence while observing self-isolation.

Before the Queen's transfer to Windsor, Buckingham Palace had announced cancelation of royal events in her diary "as a sensible precaution" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen's diary," the statement said.

"Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

Following this, the Duke of Edinburgh was also transferred from his Sandringham residence in Norfolk to be with the Queen.

