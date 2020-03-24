Royal Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II Likely To Celebrate Special Day Alone

Buckingham Palace has previously announced that they will cancel traditional garden parties and investitures after a royal staff was tested positive for coronavirus.

Major events such as Princess Beatrice's royal wedding and the state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan were also put on hold as the pandemic escalated across the UK.

The Queen, Prince Philip Reunited In Windsor Castle

As a precautionary measure, Her Majesty the Queen has been transferred to Windsor Castle earlier than expected.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," the palace confirmed.

The Duke of Edinburgh was also moved in the same residence and was reportedly flown via helicopter from his home at Sandringham in Norfolk.

U.K. Lockdown

With the dramatic increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced to implement a three-week lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction -- you must stay at home," Johnson mentioned in his speech. "Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households."

Under other conditions, No10 aides told a news outlet that the lockdown could last much longer than three weeks or might be extended into May or June if the cases and fatalities will continue to soar.

Queen Elizabeth II Might Celebrate Her 94th BIrthday Alone

With the global chaos and health crisis that is sweeping across the globe, the longest-reigning monarch -- who will turn 94 next month -- will likely celebrate her birthday while observing self-isolation in her Windsor residence alongside Prince Philip.

Given that the royal couple is already in their 90s, they are said to be at higher risk for contracting the virus and are expected to be under quarantine while celebrating a more low-key birthday.

Televised Nation's Address

The Queen is reportedly utilizing communication apps such as FaceTime and Skype to keep in touch with other members of the royal family.

Moreover, Her Majesty will conduct a rare, televised address to the nation which is set to air in the coming weeks.

This is expected to boost the nation's "morale" and to ease the anxiety of her fellow Brits due to the coronavirus fears surrounding the U.K.

"There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country," a source told a British news outlet.

"Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this," the insider added.

Before this, Queen Elizabeth II has encouraged everyone to unite and to "focus on the common goal" even in the middle of this devastating situation.

She also expressed her deepest gratitude towards the front liners and health workers for their commitment and sacrifices to serve the nation.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles