[WATCH] Selena Gomez Dazzles in Suprise 'Dance Again' Video with NEW Look!

Whoever thought one could help stop a worldwide health scare by staying at home must have seen this! Selena Gomez released a new video to help fight COVID-19.

Watch it and help save the world

Back On The Dancefloor

On March 26, Selena Gomez gave her fans another reason to love being at home at this time. She dropped the new music video of her song "Dance Again" and it got everyone asking -- who was that?

Sporting a new look, the 27-year old singer got her fans doing exactly what she wanted -- dance again! Her hair was donned up in curls, and Selena looked all ready to get back into the groove wearing a while satin dress and a pair of walking boots.

Nobody looks more beautiful than a woman wearing her confidence on the dance floor. That is exaclty how Selena looked, leaving all her worries behind. The flashing stage lights and her tight curls brought memories of her "Naturally" video in 2009. But she looked different now -- stronger and better.

"Dance Again" is her latest single from her new album "Rare." The upbeaet song is all about rediscovering one's happiness after a trauma. The lyrics of the song speaks a lot about getting back on one's feet after a heartbreak.

"Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again / With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything / to dance again / Feels so, feels so, feels so good," the lyrics of the song go.

Selena may have gone through a lot in the past year, but the songs in her new album speak a lot about moving on. And with the release of this new video where she can be seen dancing her heart out again, it looks like she has definitely moved on and has started healing.

Fighting COVID-19 Together

In her desire to control the spread of the coronavirus, Selena sure knows how to give her followers a confidence boost.

"A portion of the proceeds from "Dance Again" merchandise will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund," as written in the Youtube caption. It also provides the link to the "Selena Store" where her fans can purchase "Dance Again" merchandise like branded shirts.

Now, Selenators can sport a new swag and perhaps get a new hairdo too while they try to dance again.

In addition to her attempt to provide entertainment through the dance video and donating a portion of the sales to charity, Selena Gomez took an extra step and performed the #SafeHands Challenge. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer posted a PSA on her Instagram account demonstrating the proper way of washing hands.

In the video, she also attempted to show her fans who love to keep their nails long how they could wash the area under their nails.

"Everyone is saying that proper hand washing needs to be 40 seconds long, which means singing the ABC song twice."

How is Selena coping up with theworldwide epidemic? She admitted that she misses spending time with her friends. But the songstress will be able to dance with her friends again, as soon as all of this health scare is over.

