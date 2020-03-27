UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested In New Mexico For THIS [FULL DETAILS]

UFC champion Jon "Bones" Jones has a slate of charges to deal with stemming from his arrest early Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container of alcohol, and no proof of insurance for a vehicle.

As per KOAT, police responded to reports of shots fired, only to find the MMA fighter showing signs of intoxication in his running vehicle with a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo, the tequila brand launched by fellow UFC fighter Jeorge Masvidal, and a black handgun.

TMZ reported that Jones appeared to have "bloodshot and watery eyes," as well as claiming that he reeked of booze.

The arresting officer Brian Johnson questioned Jones. He admitted he had been driving while officers took note of his potential intoxication. He was required to take a breathalyzer and blew double the legal limit of .08 on a sobriety test.

Jones was then arrested and has yet to be released from custody. He is due to be back in court on April 8 for a bond arraignment hearing.

Albuquerque Police communications director Gilbert Gallegos released a statement saying that Jones' gun will be tested to determine whether the weapon has been used in any crimes.

UFC addressed Jones' latest brush with the law, saying that they are aware of the situation regarding Jones in Albuquerque.

"The organization has been in contact with Jones' management team and is currently gathering additional information," UFC said in a statement.

The MMA community, however, had so many things to say about their colleague.

Jarden Gordon said in a tweet that while he sympathizes with Jones, "either learn from your mistakes and set a good example or f*** it all up."

Another person, Ben Askren, tweeted, "For the life of me, I can't figure out why he doesn't hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver."

Peter Queally quipped, "Nice to see a bit of normality in this crazy time."

This is not Jon Jones' first brush with the law.

In 2012, Jones pleaded guilty to DWI charges in New York after crashing his Bentley into a pole, which resulted in a $1,000 fine and a six-month suspension of his driver's license.

The 32-year-old was also sentenced to 18 months of probation in 2015 after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque. At that time, he was banned from competing and spent almost six months off the UFC roster.

In October, the MMA fighter pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after a waitress in Albuquerque accused him of battery. Jones was ordered to stay away from the accuser, her workplace and to avoid alcohol and drugs for three months.

His last UFC appearance was in February when he set a UFC record for the most title fight wins.

Back in 2016, Jones was banned from the UFC and was suspended by the USADA and the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a year due to doping violation just before another similar incident that landed him a 15-month ban in 2017, weeks after his big comeback.

Now, he is in trouble again and may possibly face another suspension.

