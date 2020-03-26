Ivanka Trump Faces Massive Backlash Despite COVID-19 Information Drive

Millions of people all over the U.S. have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses are closing and everyone's worried about their safety. So when people saw that the first daughter Ivanka Trump gave her kids expensive soap to wash their hands with, they just lost it! How could she be so insensitive?

Educating Them Wrong

In her attempt to help educate the public of the proper way to wash their hands, Ivanka Trump fell a little bit too short of sensitivity. On March 26, the daughter of US President Donald Trump shared a video of her with her kids Arabella, 8, Joseph, 6, and Theodore, 3.

All of them were singing the alphabet song while washing their hands.

"We all have a role to play to slow down the spread of the virus!" Ivanka wrote on the caption of the video. She referenced the hashtag that all the other celebrities use to encourage the public to practice proper hygiene.

She continued, "Wash your hands ( ohh..and turn off the sink with your elbow or a towel to help save water... Still a work in progress with these guys while in quarantine for 10 days."

Although the demonstration looked adorable at first with all the kids trying to do their share, people saw the soap she gave her kids. Ivanka has them wash their hands using the $39 bottle of soap from Aesop. It comes with special ingredients, including a finely milled pumice and botanical extracts.

Critics were quick to call out on the tone-deaf video of the President's Senior Adviser. Amid the nationwide panic due to the coronavirus pandemic, even the experts worry about the economic imbalance the virus scare is creating. Businesses have closed and people have lost their jobs.

"Ivanka showed us a video of her kids washing their hands using a $39 soap. What's next, tomorrow she'll tell us to eat $100 cakes?" a Twitter user wrote.

Another one posted, "Isn't a $40 bottle of soap too expensive, @IvankaTrump?"

People cannot help but post their disappointment online. On the same day that Ivanka shared her video online, the Department of Labor released their report saying "3.28 million people have filed for unemployment insurance last week," as initially released by The New York Times.

Even more, fans called out Ivanka for keeping the water running while her three kids were still scrubbing their hands.

"Why is the water running while they scrub their (sic) hands?" one user commented.

Another Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Ivanka's post saying, "OMG look how much water you wasted damn."

Good Deed Gone Wrong

This is not the first time that the first daughter received flack concerning her work amid the coronavirus crisis. On March 17, Ivanka gave her followers a glimpse of her life with the family while in quarantine. She shared a photo of her "living room camp out" with the kids.

Chrissy Teigen was not impressed by what she saw and wrote a comment on the photo

"After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have COVID tests," Teigen sarcastically wrote.

The model and cookbook author could not help but express her concern over the difficulty of most Americans from getting tested for COVID-19. These sentiments have only gone stronger as the death toll related to the virus grows every day.

As of March 25, the deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. alone have surpassed the 1,000-mark.

