Kourtney Kardashian Makes SHOCKING Revelation After Violent Fight With Kim K

Will this be the end for her? Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said that she wanted to quit "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," but she started filming the show again.

Will her cryptic new post on social media really mean the end for her?

Not More KUWTK

The 40-year old Kourtney Kardashian could not help but respond to a fan's tweet on Thursday that seemed to suggest that the reality star has to "just quit" the show. The viewer also noted that everyone is "over" the fact that the Poosh founder wants to "quit" filming the reality show.

Kourtney quote-tweeted the comment and simply replied, "I did, bye."

Does this mean the end of Kourtney Kardashian in the reality television show featuring her famous family? Fans just will not believe it until she is not really there anymore.

In the last season of "KUWTK," Kim and Khloe criticized their eldest sister over what she is giving the viewers. The two said that Kourtney was being less open about her experiences and sharing less to the viewers.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, Kourtney expressed her intent to quit the reality show. She said that her decision was fueled by her desire to spend more time with her kids.

"I just want to put my energy into being a mom and just being there for them," the reality star said. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

After which, she teased the audience by saying that they will see more of what she meant in the new season of the show. At that time, Season 18 was not airing yet, but they have already started filming it.

Perhaps that was what Kourt meant when she revealed that she had indeed quit.

Will there be less of Kourtney Kardashian in Season 18? Will she ever want to come back?

Wanting Something Else

In the teaser for their Season 18 premiere on Thursday, Kourtney was seen getting into a fight with sister Kim. The Skims founder Kim Kardashian-West called out the attention of Kourtney for her lack of interest in filming their reality series.

Kim seemed to imply that Kourtney "doesn't care about stuff." The two were in a heated argument about work ethics when suddenly they got into a brawl.

The mother of three tried to defend herself with an expletive-filled response.

"You act like I don't do s--t," the eldest among the Kardashian siblings snapped.

"Do you know all I f--king [do]? You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f-ck you up if you try to mention it again. Really, shut the f--k up and don't laugh like that. You look like a freak."

Kourtney continued, "Honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f--king ass off. But also, if I didn't want to work my ass off and wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that's f--king fine."

Kourtney has played an integral role in the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" franchise. She has starred in several of its spin-offs, including "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" and "Kourtney and Kim Take New York."

