Kim Kardashian Firing Kourtney From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'? Here's Why!

Kim Karadashian and Kourtney Kardashian are not in good terms, and their issues are further causing a strain in their relationship.

This year has been a tough one for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters after they got bombed by issues after issues, and such is the case for Kim and Kourtney.

Just recently, in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the two had an argument over the treats that would be served in their daughters' double birthday bash. They decided to hold a Candy Land-themed party for North West and Penelope Disick, but they failed to find a middle ground while planning.

Kim and Kourtney reconciled after the party-planning clash, but it seemed like they are still not tired of throwing tantrums at each other.

In the recent episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty owner criticized her eldest sister for not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series.

The 40-year-old TV personality kept her mouth shut when Kim asked her about the hickey on her neck, which made her sister more curious even more. According to Kourtney, she never liked to share things with her sisters, most especially her dating life.

To personally reveal Kourtney's secret, Kim and Khloe followed her to a house to see the "new guy".

Kim, to her dismay, said that they promised to share their lives through the series, but her sister just wanted to be behind the camera.

Later that day, Kourtney called them for invading her privacy when she only went home for a meeting. But Kim and Khloe defended themselves again, as Kourtney did not have a right to say the word "privacy" when they made a pact for the show.

The CFDA Influencer Awardee reached her limit and told her sister, "We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d."

Kourtney showed her disbelief over Kim's thinking that she could fire her on their family show before calling the idea "crazy."

"It's just sometimes we need a break and I don't want to film with Kim," Kourtney went on.

In the end, Kourtney clarified that she gives more importance to her well-being more than anything else, and their show cannot change what she wants for her life no matter what.

Kourtney Wanted to Leave

Kourtney only wants something for this coming holiday: a break (and that includes leaving the show).

The eldest Kardashian sister announced her intention of leaving KUWTK during the first part of her interview with Entertainment Tonight. Kourtney said that she has been wanting to focus most of her time on being a mom and putting her energy there. However, she left a hint that if the plan pushed through, it would not be a final farewell.

It was not the first time Kourtney had thoughts about quitting, though.

In May 2019, she had an interview with Paper and revealed that she wanted to "sail away" so no one can see her ever again. As part of the "sail away" plan, she even went overseas but could not find a place that she likes.

The idea of deserting again floated during an interview on "The Real," during which Kourtney said that she wishes to finally have her moments [away from the show] because "life is short."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles