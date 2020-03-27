Royal Revelation: Meghan Markle Set To Marry Another Man Before Meeting Prince Harry?

When Meghan Markle first joined Prince Harry in his royal engagement as his fiance, people were amazed by how natural and flawless she blends in with the royal family. It is as if she was really born to be a member of the most famous family in the United Kingdom.

But before marrying into the royal family, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress is actually ready to walk down the aisle for her second marriage after her divorce with film producer and talent manager, Trevor Engelson.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Meghan's former go-to psychic Richard Win revealed that the Duchess of Sussex once thought of buying a wedding dress while dating celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

Who Is Cory Vitiello?

Cory is a Canadian restaurateur who owns three restaurants, such as Flock, THR & Co., and Harbord Room.

Apart from being an actress, Meghan wrote a lifestyle blog called "The Tig," where she once wrote about dining in at one of Cory's restaurants back in 2014 with her "Suits" castmates. By the time she wrote a stellar review about Harbord Room, she is also falling head-over-heels with the celebrity chef.

Meghan and Cory dated for two years, from 2014 to 2016. Back then, Cory is the bigger star between the couple as he is known to be the handsome chef in town, while Meghan is an up and coming actress from a cable TV show.

Wedding Plans

Back to Meghan's psychic, Win recently revealed that Meghan initially wanted to marry Cory back then as she also loved how his parents treat her as a family.

"I mean, she was really in love with Cory. She told me his mother and his sister were like family to her," Win said.

Meghan would often come to her favorite psychic during her acting days, but the actress also had dreams of doing a cooking show with Cory.

"She was really planning on settling down with [Cory]," the psychic added.

While Meghan and Cory's relationship is already getting serious to the point that Meghan wanted to tie the knot with the chef and was eager to buy a wedding dress even without a marriage proposal, Win always knew that they are not meant for each other.

It turns out that the psychic would often tell Meghan that she sees her having a future in London, which eventually happened to Meghan.

"I always kept telling her that I saw her in London and I saw her with a lot of British people. She always told me she loved London and loved Brits, so I always told her, 'Meghan, you should go to London, and that's what she did," Win revealed.

Predictions About Meghan and Harry

Win is not the only psychic who claims to see the future of Meghan. Earlier this year, psychic Georgina Walker also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family could be the end of the British monarchy.

Walker also claims that the so-called "Megxit" will have a long-term implication that will affect the third in line to the throne, Prince George. She said that Prince William would be the last senior royal to rule the monarchy.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles