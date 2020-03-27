Meghan Markle Fears Prince Harry Incompetent, Cannot Financially Support Her?

No coronavirus or community lockdown can stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from proceeding with their plans to quit the royal life. A month after dropping their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes confirmed that the so-called "Megxit" will be official by March 31st.

As they are about to lead an independent life, it looks like the 38-year-old Duchess is already worrying about how to fund their newfound life in Canada.

According to royal insiders, Meghan has ordered the 35-year-old Prince to look for a job as they are about to cut ties with the royal family officially.

Meghan also fears that her husband's lack of formal job experience and "marketable skills" will be a problem in his job hunting journey.

"Meghan is terrified her champagne dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be shattered by this financial nightmare and is insisting Harry get off his duff and solve the crisis," a source told National Enquirer.

"Harry's given up royal life for his rebel American wife, but his sacrifice is blowing up in their face," the source added.

Although Prince Harry is said to be looking into signing book deals and paid speaking engagements, the Duchess is still anxious that their independent life will blow up immediately if her husband does not level up his job-hunting game.

Post-Royal Hussle

Earlier this week, rumors that Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney was finally confirmed after Disney Plus revealed that the Duchess acted as narrator in the upcoming movie called "Elephant."

The "Disneynature" feature, which is available to stream on April 3rd, follows the journey of an elephant mother who travels across the Kalahari Desert together with her calf.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," the streaming giant wrote on Twitter.

While it looks like Meghan could earn a good amount of money with this voiceover deal, The Times reported that her talent-fee from this first post-royal gig would be donated to Elephants Without Borders foundation.

Even if Meghan's voice acting skills have yet to make a debut, it looks like she is in demand to have a voiceover job.

Recently, the Duchess also received an offer to make money using her voice and appear as a guest in the famous animation show, "The Simpsons."

In an interview with U.K magazine Radio Times, Simpsons producer Al Jean said that the royal couple is very much welcome to be a guest on the show.

'We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work," Jean said.

"So if they're reading this, give us a call," the producer added.

But the offer is not only exclusive for Meghan, as '"The Simpsons" also wanted to have Harry and both of them will voice their own characters.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Meghan's agent is actively looking for a role to relaunch her acting career. The Duchess is reportedly looking into joining the cast of blockbuster superhero film and reintroduce herself with a badass superhero character.

