Don't Blame Asians: Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, Other Celebs Fight Xenophobia Amid COVID-19 Crisis

When public health is of utmost concern, it is easy for everyone to give their opinion on things. Sometimes, these rash commentaries fuel the fire that leads to divided opinion. And instead of coming together to find a cure, everyone is just trying to pull each other down.

The coronavirus pandemic has indeed opened doors to age-old issues in society. Xenophobia and social hierarchy are just a few of the many that seem to keep people divided during the time of a world health crisis.

Celebrities Speak Out

President Donald Trump drew flak when he called COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus." Although the novel coronavirus has killed thousands and affected countries all over the world, the U.S. President seemed fixated on the origins of the virus in Wuhan, China.

A number of celebrities have expressed their concern over the racist tagging made the President of the most powerful country in the world. Several of them took it to social media and they could not help but express their disappointment.

"The Hulk" himself Mark Ruffalo took it to his Twitter account to express his thoughts of what Trump said.

"Dear @realdonaldtrump, when you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them. When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people," Ruffalo wrote.

He ended this note with a tinge of home, writing, "Do Better."

This racist tagging made by President Trump has also opened doors to more people to simply follow the line of thought.

Rapper Cardi B called out to her followers to stop saying jokes about the coronavirus. The rapper emphasized that there was no point in all the hate, as race does not have anything to do with the spread of the virus.

"Let's stop being xenophobic. I have seen a lot of Asians get beat up," Cardi B exclaimed in one of their Instagram Live clips. She called on everyone to be one in the race. "At the end of the day, the eyes of God, we are all one."

While it may be Donald Trump who made his racist comment public first, everyone else who followed is just like him. They all spoke from positions of power and influenced the public to see things in a particular way.

In an essay she wrote for PEOPLE, Emmy-winning "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai claimed that there are two types of viruses that seem to affect the world now -- COVID-19 and the fearful yet judgemental ignorance.

She wrote how heartbreaking it was to be reading about the increase of prejudice, discrimination, and racism against Chinese people and the rest of Asian descent from several major news outlets in the U.S.

"Viruses don't discriminate by racial background. But clearly, people can," Mai wrote.

It has become an easy excuse for people to make disease-induced prejudice, even at a time of a health crisis. The coronavirus pandemic may be killing thousands all over the world, but the continued lack of acceptance and unity will kill hope for everyone.

The COVID-19 epidemic calls on people to come together to fight the virus that could kill the human race. Let it not be the fuel that will strip the world of its humanity.

