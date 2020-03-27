Baby No. 2? Meghan Markle's Post-Royal Plans, REVEALED!

A few days from now, Meghan Markle is about to embark on a new chapter in her life. From actress to lifestyle blogger, royal fiance, to becoming a wife, a Duchess, and a mother, Meghan sure did had an adventure these past few years.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry dropped their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family. They made it clear that they want to lead an independent life while still supporting the Queen, by balancing their time in North America and the United Kingdom.

Right now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying their newfound private life away from the U.K.. Now that Meghan is set to leave her royal life behind, she has reportedly set a path for her post-royal hustle and next career move.

Just recently, Disney Plus revealed that the Duchess acted as narrator in the upcoming movie called "Elephant."

The "Disneynature" feature follows the journey of an elephant mother who travels across the Kalahari Desert together with her calf.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," the streaming giant wrote on Twitter.

What's Next For Meghan After the Disney Deal?

According to reports, the former "Suits" actress wanted to revive her passion for writing by releasing another cookbook. It was in 2018 when she penned the foreword for the book "Together: Our Community Cookbook," and it looks like she wanted a follow up on her own by line.

Apart from the cookbook, a source also told Us Weekly that Meghan is planning to relaunch her fashion and lifestyle blog called "The Tig." Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan managed a blog site which was described as a "hub for the discerning palate-those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion, and beauty."

Meghan shut down the blog site when things get serious with Prince Harry and left a farewell message to her readers, thanking them for supporting her blog for three years.

The source also said that the Duchess is looking into developing a kitchenware line as part of her post-royal hustle.

Baby No. 2?

The royal insider revealed that Meghan is also interested in giving their 10-month-old son Archie a baby sister or brother soon.

While the source said that Meghan and Harry are keen to "start trying in earnest pretty soon," the couple is now prioritizing to adjust on their new life and look after Archie, who will be turning one this coming May 2020.

Charity Works

Aside from her personal career move, Meghan wants to continue her charity work plans with Prince Harry.

On their "Megxit" announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they would launch their own charitable entity after quitting as senior royals. The source said that the couple is still invested in pursuing such philanthropic acts even outside their royal bubble.

"Meghan has heaps of projects in the works," the source said.

