Royal Lockdown: Meghan Markle Stops Prince Harry From Going To Prince Charles

When news broke that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, people naturally worried about him since he is the next in line to the British throne. But for his sons William and Harry, they fear not for the health of the future king, but their father's.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex immediately wanted to fly back to the United Kingdom to be beside his 71-year-old father during this critical time on his health.

U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean said that Harry "wanted to return straight away" and leave his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 10-month-old son, Archie, in Canada.

But due to the fears acquiring the virus during his travel, Harry's 38-year-old wife has reportedly placed him on lockdown and forbade him to go back to the United Kingdom to visit his father.

"Under no circumstances is she OK with him traveling anywhere right now," an insider revealed.

In short, Harry will remain in Canada beside his family, instead of seeing his father who is now observing self-isolation after only showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Instead of being physically present for Prince Charles, the Sussexes are trying their best to get updates and keep in touch through virtual communication.

The royal insider also revealed that the Duke feels frustrated that he could not do anything to help his father at the moment.

"Meghan said Harry'sHarry's been in touch with his dad. Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help," the source added.

Aside from Meghan, Prince Charles himself also stopped Harry's travel plan. Sean said that the patriarch said he has nothing to worry about and assured his sons that he will be fine.

How Coronavirus Healed Royal Rift?

While Prince Charles's condition is pretty alarming, considering the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.K., the royal reporter revealed that the health crisis has helped the family heal their recent fallout.

"Harry and William are now on speaking terms again, and this has healed the rift that was ongoing," Sean said as revealed by a palace insider.

"Both brothers have linked with up to Charles via video and joked and made him feel happy that they were together again," he added.

A royal insider also claims that Meghan told her friends that Harry is now in constant communication with William and Queen Elizabeth.

"She said this world crisis has actually brought them all closer together, especially Harry and his brother," the source told Page Six.

"Harry has made it very clear to them that he will do whatever he can to help from Canada."

Prince Charles's Condition

On Wednesday morning, a House of Clarence representative confirmed that Queen Elizabeth's eldest son tested positive for coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms, while his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative.

It is still unknown how Prince Charles contracted the virus, but he is in good condition now and working from home while in self-isolation at Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

READ MORE: Royal Choice: Prince Harry Ready To Leave Meghan Markle, Son After Prince Charles'Charles' Test

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles